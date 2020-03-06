Sac Regain Baiss Track And Field Championship Title

By BRENT STUBBS

Senior Sports Reporter

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

THE St. Augustine's College Big Red Machine won by the slimmest of margins to regain the Bahamas Association of Independent Secondary Schools' Track and Field Championship title from the Queen's College Comets.

In a stunning 8.5 point victory, St Augustine's College, coached by Jason Edqards, out-scored Queen's College, coached by Everette Fraser, 1,287 to 1,278.50 points to snatch the 31st championships on Friday at the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium.

The St. John's Giants re-emerged as a challenger to the top two contenders with an impressive third place finish with 656, while St Anne's Bluewaves clinched fourth place with 417.83, followed by the Temple Christian Suns in fifth place with 359.33.

Rounding out the rest of the 12 participating schools during the three days of intense competition were the Nassau Christian Schools Crusaders in sixth with 245.50; Kingsway Academy Saints in seventh with 208.83; Jordan Prince Williams Falcons in eighth with 133; Charles W. Saunders Cougars in ninth with 56; Aquinas College Aces in tenth with 44; St. Andrew's Hurricanes, 11th with 37 and Lyford Cay International School, 12th with 20.

The deciding factors in the outcome of this year's championships on the final day came in the under-20 boys' 5,000 metres where the Comets' two competitors failed to complete the 12 1/-lap race, opening the door for the Big Red Machine to stay ahead going into the 4 x 400m relay.

Neither team were able to dominate the final events on the programme with St. Anne's and St. John's acting as spoilers between SAC and QC to determine the final outcome.

The Comets, however, captured all four girls titles in the under-13, under-15, under-17 and under-20 divisions, while the Big Red Machine carted off all four boys titles.

SAC didn't have the services of Jaida Knowles, who got injured in practice and Anthaya Charlton, who moved to St. Anne's. That lessened their chances in the under-20 girls division where they trailed QC 192-176.

The meet produced several championship records. Jordan Prince Williams' D'Vontae Mackey led the way when she threw the under-13 girls' shot put with a heave of 7.65 metres to erase the old mark of 7.18m that was set by Cailyn Johnson in 2019.

Aquinas College's Matthew Miller (12.16m), Temple Christian's Calvin Armbrister (9.52m) and Queen's College's Seth Gibson (9.00m) all went under the under-13 boys' shot put old mark of 8.66m set by Tristan King in 2019.

And Charles W Saunders' Joshua Wilson cleared 5.37m in the under-13 boys' long jump to surpass the previous mark of 5.18m that was set by SAC's Craig Fraser in 2000.

In the under-13 girls' 4 x 100m relay, QC's team of Zoe Adderley, Jamiah Nabbie, K'Leigh Davis and Kel-Mahri Hanna clocked 52.64 for a new record and SAC's under-17 boys' 4 x 1 team of Brandon Hutchinson, Alejandro Rolle, Shimar Bain and Otto Laing got the other mark in 42.22.

There were also a few athletes who attained the standards for the Carifta Games, scheduled for the Easter holiday weekend in Bermuda.

Among the list were St John's Carlos Brown in the under-17 boys' 100m; SAC's Shimar Bain and Clinton Laguerre in the under-17 boys' 400m hurdles; Queen's College's Nathaniel Zeros in the under-17 boys' javelin; QC's Zachary Evans and SAC's Stephan Farquharson in the under-17 boys' long jump; Farquharson and Hutchinson in the under-17 boys' triple jump; QC's Angel Pratt in the under-20 girls' 400m hurdles; St Anne's Anthaya Charlton in the under-20 girls' long jump; St John's Keyshawn Strachan in the under-20 boys' javelin and SAC's Chima Johnson in the under-20 boys' triple jump.

Full details of the meet will be published in The Tribune on Monday.