Customs Officers Warned - No Moonlighting

By NEIL HARTNELL
Tribune Business Editor
nhartnell@tribunemedia.net
Bahamas Customs has warned its officers they cannot moonlight as "de facto brokers" because of the fraud and corruption risks this practice presents, a top Ministry of Finance official has revealed.
Marlon Johnson, the acting financial secretary, told Tribune Business that the agency had "recently" issued such a reminder to its personnel due to an "informal practice" occurring at certain locations where Customs officers were helping to clear import shipments as well as inspect them.
"There has been an informal practice in some locations of Customs officers assisting persons to clear goods by helping them to fill out declaration forms," he disclosed. "That can create complicated situations where the Customs officer is acting as a broker, but is facilitating the same entry that they have to validate.
"The Customs hierarchy has reminded Customs officers of their responsibilities. They cannot act as de facto brokers and also as Customs officers."
While Customs officers are responsible for checking and validating all import entries to ensure the correct amount of VAT and duty and/or Excise Tax has been paid, as well as inspecting shipments to prevent tax evasion/avoidance and the smuggling of illegal goods, brokers work with clients to facilitate the smooth and rapid clearance of their consignments.
The two roles should not mix because having the same person be responsible for entries and validation represents a major conflict of interest that can lead to revenue loss for the Public Treasury, plus facilitate a variety of fraudulent and corrupt practices.
Mr Johnson spoke after the issue surfaced last week in the House of Assembly. It was sparked by Picewell Forbes, the Opposition MP for south Andros, who raised concerns that the clearance of import shipments at his constituency's airports was being delayed. He suggested that Customs could help facilitate that process.
K Peter Turnquest, deputy prime minister, responded by saying that having Customs officers combine the roles of regulator and broker was, "as you can imagine, fraught with risk and conflict".
"That is obviously unacceptable. We don't condone that, and don't see us as supportive of that initiative," he continued. "This provides a wonderful opportunity for enterprising young Bahamians in central and south Andros, and entrepreneurs, to get involved in the brokerage industry. They can provide a service to the community and earn a living.
"But no. We do not promote, support and, in fact, are adamant that Customs officers that work on behalf of the Government cannot engage in private practice in Customs brokerage. We're certainly of the view that is a corrupt and conflicting practice."
Mr Forbes acknowledged the point, but urged the Government to "get over that hurdle as soon as possible" when it came to validating and clearing imports as products were piling up at the airports in central and south Andros. He called on the Government to act "post haste to move this process along".
The infusion of technology into Customs processes through the nationwide roll-out of its Electronic Single Window (ESW) was designed to drastically reduce the potential for tax evasion, fraud and other corruption related to the import process via the creation of a digital paper trail for every entry and consignment.
Jasmine Hudson, superintendent of Customs and lead administrator for the system, said the ESW technology will now reject the "garbage information" that brokers and importers were previously feeding the revenue collections agency under the former paper-based system.
And a customs consultancy, TTEK, has been given a $1.38m consultancy contract to examine whether Bahamas Customs' operating procedures meet "best practices" in a global trade environment. Ut has pledged to identify no less than $15m in uncollected revenue during its eight-month effort to crack down on leakages.
Speaking on the consultant's progress during last week's mid-year Budget statement, Mr Turnquest said: "As a part of the Government’s broader objective of modernising the antiquated and outdated tax administration system, the Government recently announced the roll-out of the management optimisation project at the Customs Department.
"In addition to strengthening the capacity for further reform and revenue enhancement within the Customs Department, this initiative will also optimise the Department’s investigative and data analytic capabilities.
"There are currently four persons working on phase one of the project, which includes the production of an assessment report to help define the scope, range of activities and goals for the remainder of the project," he added.
"TTEK has provided the Ministry of Finance and the Comptroller of Customs with an initial report highlighting preliminary recommendations on institutional strengthening and reform that will inform the remaining portion of their engagement.
"The implementation of the recommendations will continue to shape a modern, dynamic and accountable Bahamas Customs Department that maximises revenue yield while championing tax-payer ease and convenience."
Comments
Porcupine 13 hours, 30 minutes ago
We do in fact have Customs Brokers in south Andros. Seems the biggest problem is the new Click2Clear system and user familiarity on both sides. Remember now, the old system has been in place decades. That's what everyone is used to. The Customs officers on South Andros have acted as Brokers here since day one. So, don't talk about having a problem with "moonlighting" when this has been official practice for years now. The reason there hasn't been Customs Brokers in South Andros is because Customs never offered the classes to become licensed Brokers. Wonder why? The Customs officers on South Andros have collected $60.00 per invoice on everything coming in, on top of their salary. Probably making hundreds of dollars a day with their "moonlighting" as the Customs Department calls it. They didn't want that to end. Any surprise that it may not be going smoother?
Porcupine 13 hours, 15 minutes ago
The entire system is fraught with moral pitfalls. From unfair and un-Christian regressive taxation, to the temptation on both sides to engage in fraud. Any employer recognizes that it is important to keep temptation away from your employees. I do not blame the individuals as much as the entire system. It is one of the worse ways to raise revenue for the country. Too much slackness. We need to shift to progressive taxation. The billionaires who call The Bahamas home could certainly bear a bit more of the taxation burden, instead of placing the lion's share of taxation on the poor and working class. We are already stretched beyond being able to make ends meet, even if we are responsible and hard working.
Porcupine 13 hours, 7 minutes ago
It seems that Peter Turnquest and Marlon Johnson are not familiar with the sanctioned activities of Customs. Nor does it appear that Mr. Picewell Forbes understands what is actually causing the holdups in clearing goods in South Andros. The foreign shippers, the customers, the Customs Department and the Customs Brokers all need to be on the same page. Customs cannot claim to have ironed the wrinkles out of their own office and officials before launching this program. I understand the blame game, but, Proper Planning Prevents Poor Performance. Have we not seen similar problems from central government before?
Well_mudda_take_sic 11 hours, 47 minutes ago
LMAO
John 11 hours, 20 minutes ago
Has the Comptroller of Customs been fired? Shouldn’t this policing of customs officers and changes in customs policy come under her forte and not from Marlon Johnson or KP Turnquest? Why is Marlon Johnson trying to micromanage the government? Or just to get his photo on the front page. Will he soon be issuing crime and weather reports orToppling Up government workers cell phones. Maybe he can tell the people how a fake check for $1.5 Million got cashed. What is wrong with this political appointee.
sheeprunner12 10 hours, 26 minutes ago
John, don't be a hater ……… It is Marlon Johnson's job to crunch the numbers and observe the pitfalls …….. KPT is a politician with a third rate business degree from Praire View …… Customs officers are civil servants who should not be moonlighting (case closed).
John 10 hours, 9 minutes ago
So what is the job of the Comptroller of Customs? Case is not closed. What is a job description? I ain't no hater. Why be overstepping your authority and your duties? If the Comptroller of Customs is not performing her duties or incompetent then remove her ay.. And yes there is a problem when customs officers become involved in entry preparation. Sometimes they force importers to engage their services. Sometimes they give the entries they prepare preference, even walking them through the systems, at the expense of other importers. Yes, there is conflict of interest just like when Marlon johnson oversteps and issues news releases that should come from the Comptroller of Customs or even be dealt with within the department.
ThisIsOurs 8 hours, 57 minutes ago
fired? weren't they just confirmed in the post?
bogart 10 hours, 3 minutes ago
Every financial govt revenue collecting areas must have checks and balances where every individual must have booklet on Rules and Employment Code of Conduct, unannounced snap checks, audits, even sting operation to test the effective operations. There must have been already other authorized persons to validate and verify no matter even the Pope was involved.The new computer platform must have proper coding to match off with invoices and only certain authorized personnel ability to override. Flags should be raised on suspicious transactions and investigated. And the important factor must be very deterring penality. Always surprising to see that when the govt wants laws and regulations to be in effect by the public like not wearing seat belts in cars have stiff penalties, alleged culprits alleged putting officers in fear of life being shot ..... but seems no comparative strict controls on its own Govt controlled agencies by themselves and management still getting monthly salaries and $1,400 Crristmas bonus, red plate use of govt vehicles.
Obviously seems Johnson buck up against an unmoving wall.
John 9 hours, 38 minutes ago
If Marlin Johnson overstepping his duties, even out of ignorance, and doing someone else’s job, isn’t that a form of moonlighting and a conflict of interest.
sheeprunner12 7 hours, 18 minutes ago
Marlon Johnson is the Bahamian Financial Controller ……. he is the chief financial advisor to the Government, including KPT ……. He has a voice as powerful as the CB Chief, the Sec to the Cabinet, the CJ, the AudGen or the AG ……. But we seem to want to elevate transient (mostly unlearned rookies) politicians in a secret Cabinet above our professional technocrats ……. Now, if you are questioning the FO's expertise or independence, that is another issue.
John 5 hours, 14 minutes ago
The fact is Marlon Johnson does not set rules or policies for the Customs Department. And if he wishes to have some policy or rule changed, the proper way is to consult with the controller. It is not the power of the voice, in this matter, but the chain of command. The general response will be, 'well why couldn't the controller tell me that or even my supervisor.' Why does it have to be a tyrannical stampede? At one point there was an (unwritten) agreement where some customs officers were allowed to do entries in compensation for their overtime being cut back.
sheeprunner12 3 hours, 38 minutes ago
That is the problem, John …….. it seems that parallel protocols have become almost "policy" in many Govt Depts ……… slackness, kickbacks and unproductivity has become a cultural norm ……. now everyone hollering when the proper rules are enforced …….. Wonder why??????
