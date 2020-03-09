Rbdf Holds Training Sessions To Deal With Virus Threat

MEMBERS of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force are better equipped to deal with the probability of a local COVID-19 outbreak, after a series of preparatory and training seminars were hosted at the Coral Harbour base last week.

Led by Dr Derwin Johnson, the force’s physician, participants were updated on the effects of the virus throughout the region and the world. They were also enlightened on the signs and symptoms of the disease, which has spread to many countries around the world, including Italy, the United States and the United Kingdom. The deadly new coronavirus originated in Wuhan, China.

Attendees were able to practise how to adorn and discard personal protective equipment.

Dr Johnson said that “military personnel are vulnerable to exposure of a myriad of diseases based on the nature of their jobs. As such, it is imperative to continually upgrade our policies and protocols in our response and have our personnel attend refresher and awareness seminars like this.”