Tough Rules For Cruise Passengers

ROYAL Caribbean Cruises has implemented “rigorous” boarding and screening measures to protect guests and crew from the deadly new coronavirus, the cruise line announced in a press release.

Regardless of nationality, boarding will be denied to any person who has traveled from, to or through mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Italy, Iran, or South Korea 15 days prior to embarkation. Boarding will also be denied to any person who has come in contact with anyone with 15 days prior travel to mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Italy, Iran, or South Korea. The CDC characterises contact with an individual as coming within six feet of a person, the press release said.

Any person who has had contact with or cared for anyone suspected or diagnosed as having COVID-19, or who is currently subject to health monitoring for possible exposure to COVID-19, within 15 days prior to embarkation will also be denied entry to the ship.

As of Friday March 6, the cruise line began mandatory temperature screenings of crew members and guests with digital, non-touch scanners on embarkation day prior to boarding any vessel. If a person’s temperature registers about 100.4°F (38°), the person and his/her travel companions will be referred to a secondary health screening.

“To comply with guidance from CDC, WHO, public health authorities around the world, and the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), we are enhancing our rigorous global boarding and screening measures to protect our guests and crew,” the cruise line noted. “These measures are intentionally conservative and apply to anyone boarding our ships, guests and crew alike. We apologise for the inconvenience created by these precautionary measures.”

Secondary, enhanced health screenings will be performed on any person who reports feeling unwell or displays flu-like symptoms; any person who has traveled from, to or through Japan or Thailand in the 15 days prior to embarkation; any person who is uncertain about contact with individuals who have traveled in the 15 days prior to embarkation from, to or through mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Iran, Italy, South Korea, Japan, or Thailand.

In some cases, guests presenting certain symptoms in the specialised health screenings may be denied boarding.

All guests who are denied boarding due to these restrictions will receive compensation.

“Additional restrictions may be imposed based on local circumstances,” Royal Caribbean noted. “For example, certain countries may deny visas or prohibit entry based on travel history or nationality. We have rigorous medical protocols in place to help passengers and crew members who feel unwell while sailing. Our protocols include professional medical treatment; isolation of unwell individuals from the general ship population; and intensified ship cleaning, air filtration, and sanitization procedures.

“We are assessing developments constantly and will update these measures as needed. Guests with questions may contact the customer care departments of our individual cruise lines.”

The temporary measures will remain in place for an estimated period of 30 days and will be reviewed daily, Royal Caribbean said. More information will be posted on the cruise line’s website.

Cruise ship with 21 virus cases set to dock - Page 15