Rbdf Officers, Marines Take Part In Police Sporting Events In Grand Bahama

ROYAL Bahamas Defence Force officers and marines attached to the Northern Command recently supported the Royal Bahamas Police Force by participating in several sporting events over the past weekend.

Led by Lieutenant Commander Whitfield Neely, the commander of Northern Command, the men and women took part in a basketball tournament at St Georges’ High School Gymnasium in Freeport, Grand Bahama.

Although the final outcome favoured the police squad, Lieutenant Fritz was nonetheless pleased with the team’s performance.The RBDF squad along with members of the RBDF Rangers also participated in a fun run-walk event on Saturday, March 7.

The 5-mile race began and ended at Police Headquarters on East Street.

Able Seaman Kareem Maynard was successful in finishing first overall.

As the Police Force observes 180 years of service to the country, the Royal Bahamas Defence Force is observing 40 years as an official organisation.

As the Royal Bahamas Defence Force fosters an amicable relationship with its law enforcement partners, the organisation continues to protect the territorial integrity of the Bahamas.