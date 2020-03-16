Carnival And Film Festival Among Events Postponed

IN an effort to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, many local events have been postponed including Bahamas Carnival and The Island House Film Festival.

In a press release issued yesterday, Bahamas Carnival organisers said they have regrettably decided to postpone carnival related events to an unspecified date. This came a day after health officials announced there was one confirmed case of COVID-19 locally in a 61-year-old New Providence woman who had not travelled outside the country in the past 20 days.

“The health and safety of our supporters is of paramount concern for the Polantra Media Group, the Bahamas Carnival Band Association and Blue Monkey,” Bahamas Carnival officials said. “With at least one confirmed case of COVID-19 in The Bahamas, it is with deep regret that we postpone the Bahamas Carnival Experience 2020 to a date to be determined.

“As the world continues to grapple with the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus, we have taken the advice of Ministry of Health officials and the prime minister and postponed the event. As the Bahamas Public Parks & Beaches Authority has also suspended both existing permits for organised public gatherings and the issuance of any further permits, our team has decided to err on the side of caution for the well-being of everyone interested in participating in this year’s Bahamas Carnival Experience.

Bahamas Carnival Band Owners Association president Rafel Dean said the move is one supported by carnival bands as their main priority is the health and safety of their supporters.

“This is obviously something the world is watching and everyone is concerned,” Mr Dean said. “With travel bans being put in place and governments on high alert, we think it’s imperative that we put the health of our supporters, and Bahamians in general, first. The band leaders have agreed to this change and assure our supporters that we will accommodate any questions or concerns. The Bahamas Carnival Experience will still be a great one.”

Meanwhile, The Island House Film Festival board has decided to postpone this year’s festival that was set for March 26-29.

“A key pillar of the festival is ensuring that the films we show and workshops we host are represented by excellent filmmakers from around the world, in order to facilitate dialogue between those that create and their audience,” organisers said. “Sadly, with the current outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) and the travel restrictions implemented, we are not able to fulfill this vital aspect and provide you with the TIHFF experience you have come to expect from us.

“The health and safety of our guests and staff continues to be paramount to us at The Island House, and are keeping all those around the world who have been affected in our prayers.”

Those who bought tickets will be contacted and reimbursed.