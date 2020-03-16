Coronavirus: Department Of Corrections Suspends Prisoner Visitations

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE Department of Corrections has suspended prisoner visitations due to coronavirus concerns.

“All public activities are suspended until further notice,” Corrections Commissioner Charles Murphy told the Tribune Monday morning. “We are taking the same precautions inside as others are outside and we are executing the same protocols.”

Chief Justice Brian Moree has been meeting with magistrates and judges to chart the course forward for the judiciary and is expected to release a statement with protocols today.

Lawyers described the Magistrate’s Court as a ghost-town on Monday, with many cases adjourned.