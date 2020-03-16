University Of The Bahamas Cancels Classes

By EARYEL BOWLEG

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

UNIVERSITY of the Bahamas (UB) has announced the cancellation of its classes and advised students living in dorms to move out.

The university’s spring graduation has also been postponed.

The institution sent an email to students Sunday night on the university’s COVID-19 action plan.



Starting Monday, UB campuses, centres and business operations including the Oakes Field campus, Grosvenor Close centre, and UB-North operations in Grand Bahama transitioned to remote operations until further notice.

“Additionally, Chapter One Bookstore will be closed until further notice,” UB announced. “All events scheduled for the remainder of the Spring 2020 semester are cancelled or postponed until further notice. This includes Spring 2020 commencement. A further announcement will be made about commencement at a later date.

“. . .Further, students who are residing in university dorms are advised to gather their belongings and initiate arrangements to leave the dorms and return home, effective immediately.”

Students who could not immediately leave the dorms were asked to contact the director of residential life and housing.

As of Monday, both the Oakes Field and Grand Bahama campuses will use online teaching platforms. Teaching practice, kitchen classes and internships are suspended until further notice. Regarding laboratory and practicum classes, the university will reveal a decision by Friday.

In a statement, UB noted placement exams for applicants are suspended. Additionally, faculty and students will be told at a later date of the arrangements for all final examinations.

Counselling services are being offered to those who need it by calling the hotline at (242)-427-1772 or emailing UB counsellors.