We Won’T Be Cutting Anyone Off, Says Wsc

By EARYEL BOWLEG

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

THE Water and Sewerage Corporation has ceased disconnections and the corporation’s workers currently on vacation are being forced to return to work amid the coronavirus pandemic. At a press conference yesterday, WSC Executive Chairman Adrian Gibson revealed a number of measures and operational adjustments to fight the spread of the disease.

“As such, last Friday, I directed the immediate cessation of any and all intended or proposed disconnection exercises. This decision has been made to safeguard the health and well-being of the general public,” he said.

“No WSC staff is authorised to disconnect any home/building at this time. Again, all disconnections are halted until further notice. “. . . Let me note that this directive specifically applies to active accounts.”

Mr Gibson assured that there are water stores to maintain the island in any unforeseen event as storage capacity is nearly 40 million gallons. He said that general inventory checks were being conducted yesterday. He also expected by 1pm yesterday all standby emergency teams to be named and key operational parameters for each system made available.

“Last week, I directed that WSC order cases of masks and plastic gloves in the event of an emergency,” he said, adding he ordered on-site hand sanitiser containers to be filled as well.

“….I had a meeting with key leaders at the corporation this morning. I believe a functional committee is being formed to address the COVID-19 pandemic.”

So far, it has been decided no further vacation will be approved through the end of April. All current WSC vacation is cancelled. No applications for vacation will be signed off on during this period and WSC staff currently on vacation will be recalled.

An isolation area is being built for the corporation’s industrial nurse to review people and to refer them for medical care. WSC will be sourcing two infrared thermometers for the industrial nurse to check staff as needed.

Hand washing stations will be installed throughout the corporation. Staff are also not allowed to bring their children to the workplace.

Boxes are currently being packed for Family Island departments that include disinfectant spray, alcohol and wipes, sanitisers, gloves and limited face masks.

Any WSC staff member experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms must remain away from work and seek immediate medical care in accordance with Ministry of Health guidelines.