Airport Is Open And Fully Operational

LYNDEN Pindling International Airport remains open and fully operational, the Nassau Airport Development Company has advised.
“The airport is not closing in the foreseeable future,” NAD said in a brief statement yesterday. “We are continuing to monitor the global spread of COVID-19 and are working closely with local health officials and our airport partners to ensure the safety and security of all LPIA users.”
Travellers are advised to contact individual airlines for updates on flight schedules.
A list of all airlines and their contacts can be found on LPIA’s website. For the latest information on the airport operations, visit www.nassaulpia.com.
pileit 14 minutes ago
The United States is following the same new case curve as Italy, offset about 7 days, 2600 new cases today, and total infections crossing through 9000. Why are US carriers and random private jets landing here without any protocol whatsoever. There's no point plugging 4 out of 5 holes in a boat and thinking you've done something.
