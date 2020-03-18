Goodman 'Marco' Appeal Adjourned

By FARRAH JOHNSON

THE Court of Appeal hearing where Kofhe Goodman was expected to challenge his murder conviction has been adjourned to June 2.

Yesterday, Goodman appeared before the appellate tribunal of Justices Jon Isaacs, Roy Jones and Sir Michael Barnett, five months after the panel ordered that he be given a court-appointed lawyer to contest his conviction and 55-year sentence for the killing of Marco Archer in 2011.

During the hearing yesterday, Goodman’s attorney, Stanley Rolle, told the judges the grounds for appeal had been settled and his client was “content”.

Still, he told the panel he would need more time to complete his submissions.

As a result, Sir Barnett adjourned the matter to June 2.

In 2018, Goodman, now 43, was sentenced to 55 years imprisonment during a retrial for the murder of 11-year-old Marco Archer.

Police discovered Archer’s body in bushes behind an apartment complex near Goodman’s residence in September 2011.

Goodman was initially convicted of Archer’s killing in 2013 and sentenced to death by hanging, however the Court of Appeal overturned the conviction and sentence and ordered a retrial.

Goodman was again convicted of the murder on May 30, 2017.