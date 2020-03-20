Baic Annouces Produce Exchange Hours

THE Bahamas Agricultural and Industrial Corporation has announced that in view of the impact that COVID-19 could have on the Bahamas as outlined by Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis, the Produce Exchange’s opening hours from Monday until March 31 will be as follows:

The Feed Mill will open from 7am to 4pm. The Fish and Farm store from 7am to 12 noon and the Produce Exchange from 8am to 3pm.

Customers are reminded that social distancing will be enforced and only 12 person would be allowed in the Produce Exchange at the same time. Also only essential services will be in operation at BAIC until March 31.