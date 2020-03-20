Man Shot Dead In Stapledon Gardens

POLICE are investigating a Friday morning shooting incident in Stapledon Gardens that has left a man dead.

According to reports, three men were standing outside a home on Albatross Road shortly after 3 AM when a silver vehicle pulled up. A male, armed with a firearm, exited the vehicle and shot one of the men, before getting back into the vehicle and speeding away.

Paramedics were called to the scene, but were unable to revive him. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

This latest homicide brings the murder count to 17.