Ministry: Fourth Covid-19 Case Linked To First

The Ministry of Health confirmed one new case of the COVID-19 coronavirus in New Providence on Friday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to four.

In a statement, the ministry said the latest case has been linked to the first confirmed case, who remains in hospital in stable condition and is being managed in isolation.

“On Wednesday, the Ministry of Health reported the addition of two confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Those cases were also contacts of the initial case,” the statement said.

“Health officials continue to follow the condition of the COVID-19 positive cases, three of whom remain in isolation at home and do not require hospitalisation at this time.

“The Ministry of Health has expanded its testing capacity with the addition of 1,000 COVID-19 test kits which arrived on the island today, bringing to 1,750 the total number of test kits available at this time.”

The Ministry said members of the public are reminded to follow the Emergency Powers (COVID-19) Order announced by the Prime Minister to reduce the spread of the virus, including social distancing.

“As part of the efforts to stay safe:

• Stay home if you are feeling ill and having fever and/or respiratory symptoms.

• Frequently wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water.

• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing, and then discard it.

• Refrain from touching your face.”

The Ministry will continue to provide regular updates to the public. For more information you can contact the Ministry of Health’s COVID-19 Hotline at 376-9350 (8am-8pm) and 376-9387 (8pm-8am); 502-7382 or toll free 1-242-300-2619. Information and updates on COVID-19 can also be found at the Ministry’s website at https://www.covid19.gov.bs and The Bahamas Ministry of Health on Facebook. Members of the public may also e-mail covid19@bahamas.gov.bs.