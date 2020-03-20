Plp Leader Criticises Emergency Order

PLP leader Philip “Brave” Davis criticised an emergency order issued by Prime Minister Hubert Minnis yesterday, saying the provisions appeared to be rushed.

He said the prohibitions outlined in the order - including a national curfew and the suspension of business operations with few exceptions - may adversely impact the public.

“Yesterday our party urged the government to proceed with caution in the exercise of the powers under the state of emergency,” Mr Davis said at PLP headquarters. “It is our view that these measures must be for the benefit of Bahamian people. We are concerned that this was all done in a heated rush and may have unintended consequences adverse to the public.

“I also pointed out (Wednesday) that there was no evidence that the Bahamian people needed to be coerced into following directives and protocols promulgated by the government.”

He added: “It is a matter of regret that the prime minister promulgated these measures to which we have not had an opportunity to lend our voice and to provide our views on the appropriate initiatives.”

He said the measures outlined by the nation’s leader are “contradictory” and may impose more challenges than providing solutions that will protect people.

He questioned why construction sites will remain open, for instance, adding that in such a hazardous industry, it is unlikely people can remain three to six feet apart as suggested. He also questioned why hotels are allowed to remain open.

And with the public transportation industry ordered to shut down, many essential workers will find it difficult to get to work, he said.

“Also just as ten members can attend a church service (for a wedding or funeral), why can’t ten people attend a civic organisation meeting? At the end of business hours, all of these people will go home to their families, how will this stop the spread of the virus?”

Mr Davis urged the government to begin widespread COVID-19 testing in order to act on empirical evidence. He also advised the public to follow advice from health care professionals.