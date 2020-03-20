Resorts World Bimini Announces Temporary Closure

RESORTS World Bimini announced the temporary closure of the resort on Friday.

In a statement, the resort said: “As we enter a new reality, at Resorts World Bimini, our foremost priority is the well-being and safety of our guests and team members. Therefore we have made the difficult decision to temporarily close Resorts World Bimini effective today, March 20.”

No reopening date has yet been given, with the resort saying it will update its website when “there is clarity as to the appropriate time to welcome back our guests”.

The move comes amid a worldwide slowdown in tourism amid measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The resort added: “Along with the rest of the world, we continue to closely follow the coronavirus situation both domestically and abroad. Our team is monitoring all advisories and guidelines issued by the World Health Organisation, the Bahamas Ministry of Health and the US Centers for Disease Control.

“We can’t wait until this is all behind us and we can welcome you back to our Bimini paradise.”