Super Value's 'Crazy Panic Buying Figures'

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

Super Value’s principal yesterday revealed that COVID-19 panic buying had produced “crazy figures” with sales at some stores having increased by as much as 147 percent.

Rupert Roberts, the supermarket chain’s president, told Tribune Business that while the frenzied consumer stocking up appeared to have “slowed down slightly” it was likely only a matter of time before a fresh wave was triggered.

Disclosing that Bahamians were flocking to food stores whenever there were fresh development, such as the rise in the number of local coronavirus cases from one to three, Mr Roberts said: “They were busy shopping all last week, and Sunday morning there was a 60 percent increase. That was a 50 percent increase from that week.

“The Blue Hill store is up over last year by 141 percent. The Cable Beach Quality store also saw a 141 percent increase in the last few days. Golden Gates was up 130 percent. and Top-of-the-Hill Mackey Street by 147 percent. It’s crazy figures. This last Wednesday over the previous Wednesday, we had some stores 101 percent, 107 percent up compared to those figures.

“We were tracking the sales against last year, and then we were tracking them against day-by-day last week and this week. There are still running in the 100 percent range for day-to-day, doubling up.”

Mr Roberts said customers were purchasing product as rapidly as Super Value restocked its shelves, which he said was both impacting its supply chain and undermining customer service.

“They’re panicking,” he said of consumers, “and it’s disruptive to the organisation. We cannot give them the customer service they deserve. I made a plea earlier this week, because we have adequate supplies of food and have more coming in.

“This panic buying is totally unnecessary. Panic buying interrupts the situation. I would say it’s slowed down slightly but it seems to come in waves. When the case count here went up from one to three, it started again. News seems to trigger it.”

Mr Roberts said Super Value had not implemented rationing or set limits on how much of one product consumers can purchase. This was in contrast to one of his rivals, Solomon’s Yamacraw, which revealed in a notice posted at its front entrance that it has “limited the purchase quantity per transaction of select high demand items” to two per person.

The products involved included bathroom tissue, paper towels, kleenex, dish and hand soap, hand sanitiser, disinfectant wipes, bleach, baby wipes, water, infant formula, bread, milk and eggs. Mr Roberts conceded that Super Value should have done similar “in the early days” with hand santisers and Lysol spray, but admitted that he “never thought it would go to this”.

He added: “We are importing so fast that we asked Customs if we could give them certified cheques. We are importing faster than they do the entries or check them, that’s what it’s going to come to. We’ve asked Customs to work with us.

“We have five weeks of inventory in stock, and have ordered another 12 weeks on top of that to take it to 17 weeks. That’s three months coming in one month. We have a 105,000 square foot warehouse, and it’s going out faster than it’s coming in.

“We can hold three times’ the inventory it has. We’re turning inventory so fast. We’re turning inventory faster than we can get it. We did run out of milk last week, and were running out this weekend, and had to order extra milk to come in on the weekend.”

Mr Roberts said Super Value had already received 28 40-foot containers of perishable items for the week, and another 10 were expected today. “I hope the country does well and it does not go further than this, although that’s unlikely,” he added of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Hopefully it soon dries up so we can get the economy back. I think things will bounce right back once we get the medical side sorted.”