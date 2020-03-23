Coronavirus: Bahamasair To Suspend Operations

BAHAMASAIR last night announced it was suspending operations in the wake of the government's latest coronavirus regulations.

The company issued a press release last night to confirm the service would be suspended from Wednesday until March 31.

There will be a limited schedule of flights today. There will be flights from Nassau to and from Fort Lauderdale and Orlando, to and from Freeport, Marsh Harbour, Rock Sound and George Town.

The company is waiving all change fees for all fares through May 31.