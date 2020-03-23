Cuban Officials Urge Tourists To Leave The Island On Or Before Tuesday

CUBA announced on Friday that no tourist arrivals will be permitted in the country as of Tuesday.

Officials there encouraged tourists currently on the island to leave on or before March 24.

In a notice from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Monday, Bahamians with friends or family in Cuba were advised to contact them so they are aware of the restrictions.

“Only persons with residence status would be allowed to enter the country,” the notice read. “Cuban nationals would not be permitted to leave (the) country.”

The ministry added: “We encourage all Bahamians with Bahamian friends and family members in Cuba to contact them and advise them of the situation and contact information for the Bahamas embassy in Cuba; as there may be new daily information available for them.”

In light of Cuba’s decision, Bahamasair suspended flights to Havana. The airline reminded passengers that their tickets can still be used for future travel and change fees will be waived through May 31.