Rbc To Temporarily Close Bay Street, Mackey Street Branches

Royal Bank of Canada has announced the temporary closure of two of its branches as a result of measures to tackle the coronavirus.

The main branch on Bay Street and the Mackey Street branch will both be shut down from Wednesday.

The bank announced in a statement: "To protect the health and well-being of employees, clients and communities, RBC is encouraging clients to limit in-branch interactions by performing day-to-day banking transactions through RBC's online platform, mobile app or ATM network. Clients can also call RBC's Client Advice Centre locations across the region for assistance from an RBC representative."

The move is part of closures by RBC throughout the region, with Trinidad and Tobago, Grenada, and Barbados also affected.

“Developments related to COVID-19 are happening at an incredibly rapid pace,” said Rob Johnston, head of Caribbean Banking, Royal Bank of Canada. “We are making these tough-but-necessary decisions to not only protect clients and employees, but to also do our part to help “flatten the curve” and reduce the spread of this coronavirus.

“The health and safety of everyone who enters our branches is our top priority. At RBC, we are continuing to promote social distancing measures, we are vigorously cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitising our locations daily, and we are encouraging employees who are able to work from home to do so for the time being.

“We are all in this together and we all must do our part. If you’re feeling unwell, please stay home. If you’re unsure of what to do, listen to local health authorities, practice social distancing, and follow the rules and guidelines put out by governments across the region. RBC has a long history of standing by Caribbean clients through challenging times and this commitment will continue throughout this crisis and beyond.”