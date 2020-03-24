Schools Expect Fees To Be Paid

By TANYA SMITH-CARTWRIGHT

tsmith-cartwright@tribunemedia.net

DESPITE thousands of people laid off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some private schools have sent out notices demanding outstanding school fees be paid immediately prompted frustration from some affected parents.

A note from C W Saunders Baptist School advised that outstanding tuition needed to be paid as soon as possible. Parents were told to pay online and call a listed number for more information.

“Some people just like to be quick to respond,” said a female school official who answered one of the numbers listed on the notice.

“That is for persons who were outstanding since December of last year. It’s just a reminder, but because the virus is out now, people want to use that as an excuse. This same notice was out December of last year and again in January. We have been sending this notice out for a little while, but now because persons want to find a reason to find something to jump on, they are talking about the virus. If they would take the time to read, they would see that the notice sent to them said December 2019 and January.”

Asked if there is an online portal for learning while the students are at home until April 14, she responded, “Yes we have stuff (school work) posted online. Now if the parents are taking advantage of it, I don’t know. That stuff online is free. It has nothing to do with paying fees or not. People just want to have something to say and pick on everything.”

The Tribune contacted an official from another Baptist school in New Providence who said the school is very lenient when it comes to the collection of fees, but the reality is staff and bills need to be paid.

“A lot of parents have been delinquent on fees for a very long time,” she said.

“The Baptists are very lenient when it comes to the payment of fees by parents in comparison to other private education institutions. Some of these parents owe thousands of dollars. At least we are keeping the children in school. The other schools put you out until you have paid.

“You are given a certain date. So like Easter term school fees were due from November. Now we are into summer term. Summer school fees were due in March. All the notice is telling you is to bring your account current.

“What they need to talk about is when last they have attended a PTA meeting. That’s a serious concern. Our teachers are still teaching, regardless. We all have virtual online classes. The portal is there for everyone to use whether you pay school fees or not. It’s an open portal. There is nothing to stop you from accessing it.”

Shortly after The Tribune’s call to the C W Saunders’ official, another letter was sent out to parents apologising for any embarrassment caused.

The letter read in part: “Please be advised that the previous notice that was issued regarding school fees was in response to parents who were concerned and inquired about how to make outstanding fee payment while the school’s office is closed. The information was not intended to embarrass, be insensitive or harsh towards parents during this current crisis with COVID-19.

“We wish to apologise to our parents for any discomfort or distress that this may have caused.”

The Tribune tried to contact authorities at Queen’s College, which has also sent out notices reminding parents to pay school fees as soon as possible, to no avail. QC’s notice to parents asked for fees to be paid immediately, adding late fees will incur a $100 charge.

Aside from stating where and how the fees should be paid, the letter stated:

“Students whose accounts are past due will not have access to instruction and course materials. If you have already paid, please provide a copy of the relevant receipt or online payment confirmation to the accounts office or send an email to billing@qchenceforth.com.”