Extended Curfew Order Sparks Shopping Frenzy

SHOPPERS flocked to grocery stores yesterday, queuing for hours in long lines after Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis announced a daily 24-hour curfew and more restrictions for the country.

When The Tribune canvassed several stores in New Providence yesterday many had social distancing markers outside to remind people how far apart they must be. However, this newspaper also observed some lines where people were not standing far apart.

Super Value’s Golden Gates location had a heavy police presence.

According to shopper Phillip Roberts, he saw five different patrol vehicles while queuing for an hour and one vehicle which was stationary at the time making sure people over 60 got to go in.

Mr Roberts said the line was moving until 9am, when the store had to make sure the elderly were serviced. He said some people were agitated. “One or two who said they don’t see the sense in us spacing ourselves because it causes the line to be extremely long and they were saying that they wanted to go walk ahead of everybody but at the end of the day if you don’t wait on the line, then leave,” he said.

Yet, he had no complaints about the measures and felt they were “a good idea”. Mr Roberts blamed Bahamians for causing more stricter actions to be taken.

“Really we the Bahamian people have caused this on ourselves because if we had listened to what was being said earlier with the social gatherings and all that type of stuff, if we would adhere to that then it wouldn’t have got to 24 hours curfew because when he (Dr Minnis) had it from nine to five people were still going on the beach, and gatherings and partying as usual.”

Super Value’s Cable Beach location had a line extending to the door of Wendy’s, which is on the other end of the plaza. One woman said no one was allowed to go in until 15 people came out of the store and another person on the line said people had some verbal exchanges with police due to the long wait.

One man who gave his name only as Mr Bowe complained that Dr Minnis’ announcement did not give people enough time to prepare to buy their food. In fact, he believes giving the public less time to shop will cause more problems.

He explained: “... As you enforce these things you got to remember there are thousands of people in these communities that have to do the same thing at the same time. So when you shrink that time that they have, you are creating more of a problem for the people to catch the corona instead of alleviating it.

“We’re trying to get used to what the government is enforcing, right. But it is not going to happen overnight.”

Some shoppers were peeved about people trying to skip the line using the door where senior citizens were allowed to enter. People could be seen shouting by the door as others, who did not appear to be over 60, were allowed to come in.

“They’re coming in with their children and then other people jumping them and going in and they allowing them to go in and it’s not right,” one woman said.

“Where’s the system? The system isn’t working. You gotta be fair because that will cause people to get angry and start rioting.”

Quality Market on West Bay Street had a shorter line compared with other stores The Tribune visited.

Dereka Miller said she visited three different stores yesterday morning before coming to Quality Market.

“One on Prince Charles, I went to one in South Beach and came to one up here and the lines was like literally wrap around - the lines were long. So just have to wait,” Ms Miller explained.

“... Honestly, I’m expecting to be out here about an hour and a half. Anything over that, I have to leave cause the lines are a little ridiculous but hopefully it looks like it’s moving.”

Under Dr Minnis’ second emergency order, people should only leave their homes for work if they are an essential or exempted worker; to purchase food, medicine or fuel or to visit a doctor. Exercise outside the home is permitted, but only for 90 minutes a day, while public beaches and popular hang out spots have been closed.

Supermarkets must ensure that all customers and staff maintain a physical distance of no less than six feet in or outside their business; and determine the number of people that may be permitted in the establishment at any one time by permitting one person for every 30 square feet of store space.

Within 24-hours from the order, store owners were to place distance markers six feet apart, indicating where each customer must stand on a line at a check-out point. The markers are to also be placed outside the stores where customers must stand while they wait to enter.

Dr Minnis also said stores should have special hours for the elderly to shop, between 9am-11am.