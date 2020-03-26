0

Breaking News: New Case Of Covid-19 In Grand Bahama

As of Thursday, March 26, 2020

A second case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Grand Bahama after medical officials there received a positive result from testing that was conducted earlier this week, The Tribune has been told.

This latest case is said to be a woman who complained on Friday of experiencing flu like symptoms.

It is the sixth confirmed case in The Bahamas since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment