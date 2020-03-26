Breaking News: New Case Of Covid-19 In Grand Bahama

A second case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Grand Bahama after medical officials there received a positive result from testing that was conducted earlier this week, The Tribune has been told.
This latest case is said to be a woman who complained on Friday of experiencing flu like symptoms.
It is the sixth confirmed case in The Bahamas since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
