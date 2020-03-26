Btc In Covid-19 Customer Boost

The Bahamas Telecommunications Company (BTC) yesterday said it has increased broadband Internet speeds at no extra cost as part of multiple measures introduced amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The carrier added that it has also created a virtual store; added double data to mobile plans; provided 23 free television channels to its Flow TV offering for a limited time; and is continuing installations and repairs as part of an effort to keep The Bahamas connected.

Garfield “Garry” Sinclair, BTC’s chief executive, said: “Our customers are our number one priority. And, given the current measures implemented by the government, people want to be in touch now more than ever, which is why we want to ensure that we enable connectivity and collaboration during this time.

“Last week, we proactively installed a new 10GB data link to boost broadband capacity for all fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) customers, and we’ve increased broadband speeds at no additional cost to make it easier for students to study and parents to work from home.”

In addition to increasing broadband capacity, BTC is providing all business and residential post-paid customers with double data in their mobile plans at no additional cost to boost speed and connectivity. It added that $15, $25 and $60 pre-paid combination plan users will also benefit from double data.

And, while BTC’s retail stores are closed, customer service teams are available via its newly launched virtual store. Customers can access an array of services from their homes including purchasing mobile phones and having them delivered to their door; signing up for landline, Internet and mobile services; upgrading packages and plans; topping up and paying bills.

Customers can also access the BTC Virtual Store via email and WhatsApp. The 23 free TV channels are: Disney Junior; Disney XD; Animal Planet; Curiosity Stream; Discovery Civilisation; Discovery Science; Discovery Turbo; Game Show Network; Space; TruTV; TV One; Boomerang; Duck TV; Tooncast; Fox Movies; Fox Action; Fox Action (West); Fox Family; Fox Family (West); Fox 1; Fox 1 (West); Fox Classics; Fox Comedy; Fox Cinema.