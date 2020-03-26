Home Delivery Alcohol - Out Of Order

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

POLICE Commissioner Anthony Ferguson said a local liquor store was prevented yesterday from launching a delivery service because it breached emergency orders now in effect and liquor licence provisions.

Commissioner Ferguson said he was unsure if any liquor deliveries were made, but officers visited the business to ensure it knew liquor delivery would be against the law. The commissioner said the RBPF received an advertisement about the service and looked into it yesterday.

“We dealt with that,” the police chief told The Tribune. “We saw that and we sent officers to make sure if they had started anything to make sure that they desist.

“We saw the ad and we quickly responded to action to make sure that it does not happen and persons understand because that’s in violation.”

He added: “Not only is it a breach of the order but a breach of the liquor licence. You can’t go and sell alcohol anywhere as you wish.

“You have to have a licence and a licence like that they don’t have the trading provision they would need to do that.”

He said if other businesses planned to do the same, “they can expect to be dealt with”.

“We expect people to cooperate with the order,” said Commissioner Ferguson.

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis has issued two emergency orders to prevent the spread of COVID-19, mandating the closure of most businesses, with few exceptions, and instituting a national curfew.

Under the orders, grocery and non-alcoholic beverage mobile delivery services are permitted.

Liquor stores, however, have been ordered to close to the public.