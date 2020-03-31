Hot Weather Unlikely To Halt Spread Of Disease

By LEANDRA ROLLE

DESPITE international reports suggesting the coronavirus is less likely to thrive in warmer, tropical climates, a local medical expert has warned hot temperatures will not stop the highly infectious disease from spreading.

This, according to Dr Nikkiah Forbes, director of the HIV/AIDS and Infectious Disease Programme at the Ministry of Health, is why health officials must continue their efforts to combat the further spread of COVID-19.

Asked recently about speculation the virus cannot thrive in hot climates, Dr Forbes said: “That had been postulated, that the virus was more fit (and) the capsule could be tougher in cold weather so it could hang around longer and infect people.

“But, I’m sad to say that the virus can survive in warm and hot weather too in human conditions and so I would caution that we must continue our preparations because hot or warm weather won’t protect us unfortunately.”

Last week, the Washington Post reported research on how the coronavirus behaves in different temperatures and humidity’s effect on it is only beginning, so there is no conclusive, peer-reviewed data on the subject. “Multiple early studies provide evidence of statistical ties between temperature and humidity ranges and the geographic regions where this virus has thrived,” the Post reported.

“While none of these studies has been peer-reviewed, they all point to the same general possibility: The pandemic could ease in parts of North America and Europe during the summer months, although it could then come roaring back in the fall.”

The Post also reported: “A new study uploaded to the research site SSRN over the weekend finds that 90 percent of the coronavirus transmissions so far have occurred within a specific temperature (37 to 63 degrees) and absolute humidity range. For areas outside this zone, the virus is still spreading, but more slowly, according to the study at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.”

However, the researchers have warned “that even in warm, humid regions, governments need to implement measures to slow the spread of the virus, since warm weather could inhibit but not eliminate the spread of the virus.”

The article continues: “In these areas, ‘the general public should not take it as evidence that they can go around with their daily life and not take any precautions,’ said study co-author Qasim Bukhari of the McGovern Institute for Brain Research at MIT. Globally, there are over 700,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Cases in the United States account for the majority, with 145,443.