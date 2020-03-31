There is a new confirmed case of COVID-19 in Grand Bahama. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 15 – three in Grand Bahama and twelve in New Providence.

According to the Ministry of Health, the latest case is a 57-year-old woman with no history of travel and no known direct link to previous cases. She is in hospital and in stable condition.

The Ministry says the 12th case is now in hospital and receiving supportive management. All other previous cases remain in stable condition and are in isolation at home.