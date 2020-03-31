Shakara's Stuck In Us On Her Journey From Japan

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

SHAKARA Rolle, a Bahamian woman who is now stuck in the United States amid the COVID-19 crisis, is counting down the days when she can return home to her family.

After living in Kaminokawa, Japan for almost a year, Ms Rolle said she was looking forward to being home and reuniting with her friends and relatives while on break.

However, her long anticipated plan to return home did not go as she expected. She left Japan on March 24 en route to the United States. Once she arrived at a Florida airport on March 25, she found out Bahamasair had suspended its operations so she could not fly into Grand Bahama as planned.

She told The Tribune: “I was supposed to leave on March 31, but the last day of school was March 23 so I left (Japan) on the 24th and as soon as I landed in the airport in Florida. . . I was greeted with a message from Bahamasair, saying they had suspended all operations.

“So, I stayed at a hotel not too far from the airport to see what was what and find out information and I found nothing. I was already exhausted. I had like three flights, I didn’t even eat for a whole day.

“And Florida was pretty much on lockdown.”

She spent the next day trying to book a flight with another airline, to no avail. Last Friday, the government announced it had closed the country’s airports to all incoming commercial flights.

Ms Rolle is now staying with friends in Texas.

However, she is unsure how long she can remain there.

“Two nights before, my friends from Texas invited me to stay here with him and his wife. That was the only option for me to take because I couldn’t stay in a hotel stranded by myself,” she told The Tribune.

She said she wished the government had given earlier notice about the border closure to help Bahamians abroad better prepare.

In an effort to combat the spread of the COVID-19 threat, the government imposed several prevention measures in the country last week, including a daily 24-hour curfew and the closure of airports and seaports to visitors. Incoming commercial flights were banned as of Friday, meaning even Bahamians heading home could not enter the country.

While noting the situation as “unfortunate” for those Bahamians who are unable to return home amid this health crisis, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said it was “essential” for officials to close the country’s borders to prevent the further spread of the highly infectious disease.

“It’s unfortunate, it’s unfortunate that there are Bahamians who are presently outside and because our borders are closed, they cannot return,” he said in the House of Assembly yesterday.

“However, Mr Speaker, decisions are made in the best interests of the country and that every country has done similar things, most I should say… and in fact in the Caribbean, they fall in a similar situation where citizens may be caught outside.

“However, for those who are caught outside, I would advise that they follow the recommendations and directives given by the various governments whatever territorial borders they are in.”