Man Accused Of Sex With Two Teenaged Girls

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A 25-year-old man was remanded to prison on Friday accused of having sex with two teenaged girls.

Walter Gray appeared before Magistrate Andrew Forbes, charged with two counts of unlawful sexual intercourse after being accused of having sex with a 13-year-old on November 9, 2019, and a 14-year-old on April 21, 2020.

Gray was not required to enter a plea to the charges and the case was adjourned to July 20 for service of a voluntary bill of indictment.

Bail was consequently denied, and he was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

However, Magistrate Forbes told Gray that he can apply to the Supreme Court for bail.