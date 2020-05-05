Peter Young: A World Working Together Is Only Way To Win This War And Britain Is Playing Its Role

As the horror, grief and desperation surrounding the coronavirus pandemic continues, the need for international co-operation to combat it has become all the more pressing. The World Health Organisation declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11. According to its latest figures, the virus has been found so far in as many as 185 countries with some 3.5 million confirmed cases and nearly 250,000 deaths worldwide.

Apart from accusations by critics of President Trump about the lack of political leadership in developing a co-ordinated global response, there does not seem to have been much coverage of the issue - of countries working together - in the mainstream media. So, it is both interesting and revealing to learn what my own country is doing at the international level. With Britain now on course to suffer the highest coronavirus death rate in Europe, criticism of the government’s handling of the crisis within its own shores is endless. But there has been little reporting about her wider global role.

Each country is, of course, faced with its own particular problems in relation to the virus. But it is self-evident that richer countries, with the capacity and expertise to help others in such an emergency, should do so and, at the same time, facilitate cross-border co-operation in developing a vaccine and treatment.

It is clear Britain is playing a leading role in organising the world’s response to the disease. The new British High Commissioner, Sarah Dickson, has kindly provided information about this; and, as a retired career diplomat myself, I admit to a certain vicarious pride about Britain’s activity. It illustrates the need for all countries to pull together, irrespective of size and wealth, and that the richer more developed nations have an obligation to play a special part.

At an early stage of the crisis, the UK government recognised that what was fast becoming the biggest public health emergency in a generation called for decisive and co-ordinated action, both at home and overseas. As a world leader in science and a major economy and donor - with expertise in disease outbreaks and vaccine development - Britain has been working through key international organisations in shaping the international response. Being a member of the G7 and G20, NATO, the UN Security Council and the Commonwealth, as well as a major contributor to the WHO and a leading funder of the World Bank, the nation is, of course, uniquely well placed to take on such a role.

The government has, accordingly, drawn up a four-point plan in moving forward: (a) secure a strong and co-ordinated global response, particularly for the most vulnerable countries; (b) accelerate the search for a vaccine and new treatments; (c) support the global economy, keeping trade open and securing critical supply chains; and (d) keep transport routes and transit hubs open to support the flow of freight, aid and medical supplies and bring British people back to their own country.

Specifically, since the outbreak of the virus, the UK has provided some $7 billion in financial support to tackle the pandemic and support the most vulnerable, including doubling its support to the International Monetary Fund’s Poverty Reduction and Growth Trust. It has also contributed to an ambitious action plan by the G20 nations providing a package of $250 billion support from the World Bank and Regional Development Banks and the suspension of more than $15 billion worth of debt payments for the 77 poorest countries in the world.

In addition, the UK government has pledged more than $175 million to the UN’s Global Humanitarian Response Plan and has established a new Vaccine Taskforce to drive forward and co-ordinate efforts to research and produce a coronavirus vaccine - and the UK will host the Global Vaccine Summit 2020 on June 4 to protect up to 75 million children against deadly diseases like measles, polio and typhoid as well as to continue the research into a vaccine for COVID-19.

This is no more than a summary of Britain’s action so far, but the indications are that it is making a significant difference.

I also take the opportunity of this column to record the British High Commission’s successful organisation of a repatriation flight of British nationals. This was made more difficult by having to provide up-to-date information about domestic and international travel restrictions to British nationals in the Family Islands and to gather together those concerned for the flight from Nassau.

With the helpful co-operation of the Bahamas Government, it arranged the repatriation of 45 British nationals, tourists, short-term residents and their direct dependants on a special humanitarian flight operated by British Airways on April 4.

This was preceded in mid-March by rapid action by the High Commission to provide medicines to the Bahamian-flagged MS Braemar cruise ship, anchored at Great Isaac Cay, which had many elderly British passengers on board. The British Government also negotiated the transfer of the ship to Cuba to disembark the passengers and send them home.

It is good to be able to draw attention to this admirable work by the High Commission at such a time of unprecedented crisis, not least because the challenge has come relatively soon after the deadly Hurricane Dorian and the effective organisation of British aid and humanitarian relief in response to that disaster.

Slowly opening the doors back to a new reality

Having argued over the last few weeks for a more flexible approach to a selective reopening of the economy here in The Bahamas, there is a risk of repetition in reverting to the subject. But extension of the curfew restrictions until the end of this month prompts me to do so. However, my thoughts have been partly overtaken by the Prime Minister’s welcome announcement at the weekend that the country can move to the next phase of reopening.

I believe there is a growing belief that the lockdown is doing more harm than good – and that the measures, which are damaging the whole country in so many different ways, have now become out of proportion to the effects of the virus. From what I hear, people are now less willing to tolerate a loss of personal freedom and income when they are confined to their homes and the normal flow of money in exchange for work and services has stopped.

Everybody surely accepts by now that there will be no return to normal in the foreseeable future since social distancing will have to remain in place. The plain truth is, without a vaccine and an effective treatment, there will inevitably be a ‘new normal’. As Britain’s Chief Medical Officer, Professor Chris Whitty, has stated bluntly, it is ‘wholly unrealistic’ to think otherwise. If that is the case, as long as businesses apply social distancing and other required measures like the wearing of masks and, where possible, working from home, it is hard to see how keeping them closed down can be justified.

According to the most recent press reports there have been only a few new cases of the disease in the past week. So the burning question is how long should this trend continue before the government decides the virus has been contained? As far as I was aware, the public was not being told what the conditions were for implementing the National COVID-19 Coordination Committee’s sound plan for the phased reopening of the country. But, now, people will surely welcome the inclusion in Dr Minnis’ weekend announcement of the detailed criteria for moving from phase to phase.

However, even after this nightmare is over and the country has reopened, danger from the virus will continue. It looks as though the only effective way to limit its potential spread is to determine what the country is facing by carrying out mass testing and ensuring proper tracing of the contacts of those who have contracted it. But one does not have to be a medical expert to realise this terrible disease cannot be eradicated until a vaccine has been developed.

Meanwhile, with Italy leading the way, Europe is edging towards an easing of restrictions in various countries where the virus has seemingly been brought under control, and the US is also beginning to lift restrictions that have crippled its economy. In Britain, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has stated the peak of the disease has passed. At the time of writing, the next step is publication by the UK government this week of a comprehensive plan to ease the lockdown and enable the economy to operate again.

A nation salutes an inspiring hero

This is an inspiring and heart-warming story amid all the horror of the pandemic.

Bemedalled Second World War veteran, Thomas Moore, has become a household name in Britain. Popularly known as Captain Tom, he is a former British Army officer who at the age of 99 decided recently to raise money for charity in the run-up to his 100th birthday. Initially, he set himself the target of 1,000 pounds sterling ($1,300) for the National Health Service - in support of its work in caring for coronavirus victims - by walking 100 times around his garden before his birthday. But Captain Tom’s perseverance and determination caught the imagination of the British public and he has ended up raising the astonishing sum of over 30 million pounds ($40 million).

As he celebrated his 100th birthday last week, he not only received the traditional greeting from The Queen for those who have reached this significant milestone but also thousands of cards from members of the public. With his story splashed across the UK press, he has truly become the nation’s treasure.

Now, in addition to his fundraising efforts, he has recorded, as a duet with singing star Michael Ball, a rendition of the song You’ll Never Walk Alone which is famous in England because it is traditionally sung at matches by supporters of Liverpool Football Club. As part of the fairy tale, this recording has topped the UK charts - and, to cap everything, Captain Tom has been made the honorary colonel of the Army Foundation College in Harrogate, Yorkshire.

In response, he has modestly said he has been overwhelmed and left speechless by the recognition of the unexpected success of his fundraising and now of his singing.

For those who want to check out this story online – particularly his singing – be prepared to shed a tear or two while watching Captain Tom winning the hearts of the nation.