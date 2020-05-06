Three New Confirmed Cases Of Covid-19

The Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday that there are three additional confirmed cases of COVID-19. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 92.
The new cases are a 36-year-old man, a 26-year-old woman and a 54-year-old woman. All are from New Providence and are in isolation at home.
There have been eight confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Grand Bahama, 72 in New Providence, one in Cat Cay and 11 on the island of Bimini.
The Ministry of Health again wishes to remind individuals who have been advised to remain home in quarantine or isolation that they are expected to stay in their homes until the time of quarantine or isolation has ended. Kindly give consideration to having a family member complete shopping errands for essential items. Following this advice is paramount to avoid the spread of COVID-19 in our communities. Persons violating the quarantine protocols could face a $20,000 fine or up to five years imprisonment.
ISpeakFacts 1 hour, 27 minutes ago
But according to Sands, we've flattened the curve LMAO
GET REAL, we haven't even hit our peak yet, and we probably will never know the exact number of people infected with Covid-19 because majority of the carriers are asymptomatic and out corrupt government for sure will not be paying for antibody test from other nations, then you factor in the lack of testing in our country due to how slow our corrupt government reacted to this virus, they had more than enough time to have test kits ready for a widespread outbreak of Covid-19 in the country!!!
It seems majority of the people in New Providence have went back to the way of old, long lines to the bars without social distancing, cars everywhere on the streets etc, don't be surprised when Covid-19 numbers skyrocket in the next few weeks!!!
We now have the very greedy and nasty Hubert Minnis as both PM and Min.of Health, just when you thought this corrupt country couldn't sink any lower!!!
