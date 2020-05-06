Three New Confirmed Cases Of Covid-19

The Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday that there are three additional confirmed cases of COVID-19. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 92.

The new cases are a 36-year-old man, a 26-year-old woman and a 54-year-old woman. All are from New Providence and are in isolation at home.

There have been eight confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Grand Bahama, 72 in New Providence, one in Cat Cay and 11 on the island of Bimini.

The Ministry of Health again wishes to remind individuals who have been advised to remain home in quarantine or isolation that they are expected to stay in their homes until the time of quarantine or isolation has ended. Kindly give consideration to having a family member complete shopping errands for essential items. Following this advice is paramount to avoid the spread of COVID-19 in our communities. Persons violating the quarantine protocols could face a $20,000 fine or up to five years imprisonment.