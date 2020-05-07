Reducing The Risk With Covid-19 Re-Opening

A return to regular work is imminent for many employees throughout the world as restrictions imposed in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) are reviewed. The Bahamas is no exception.

It is a welcome move for businesses that have struggled through the disruption of remote working, social isolation and travel embargoes. People are ready to return to the workplace, and employers are ready to receive customers.

But a reintroduction to office life can be dangerous if mishandled. Businesses that fail to properly plan for this risk a botched transition.

Today, we offer five suggestions for businesses to consider and check-off as we plan for the reopening of mainstream commerce.

Manage employee numbers

Large volumes of employees returning to a shared workplace represent a huge risk for the spreading and contracting of viruses. Managing the number of workers will be critical to protecting workplace health. The higher the number, the higher the risk. When it comes to COVID-19, it really is a numbers game.

Plan a staggered reintroduction to the office. Establish a process such that a rotating group of employees work from the office every few days. Resist the temptation to open the doors to everyone on the same day. It is simply not worth the risk.

Maintain remote working

Despite the availability of regular workplaces, it is prudent for businesses to continue some form of remote working for several months (at least). The reasons for this are financial and practical.

Rolling lockdowns and exits may continue for some time in regions where the threat of COVID-19 remains high. Seesawing back and forth between central and remote working states is hugely disruptive, but this can be minimised by a workforce accustomed to and practicing it throughout. The operational costs and overhead expenses of having people in the office are significantly reduced, and should be viewed as an added benefit of having persons remain home while they work.

Rethink physical set-up

The reopening of workplaces will not entirely remove all restrictions imposed during COVID-19. Businesses will still need to observe regulations governing social distancing, employee gatherings and hygiene practices.

Businesses will need to be proactive in reconfiguring their office spaces. The requirement for six feet between employees impacts on individual seating arrangements and shared spaces such as cafeterias. This might also include revising infrastructure needs or acquiring new and expanded space for employees to feel safe. Whatever it takes, this is the time to err on the side of caution. Lives are at stake.

Rebuild workplace morale

The human component of returning to office life requires as much focus as the practical one. For staff who have been away from their workplaces for weeks or months, returning will feel unsettling. Much may have changed in the interim. Some of their old teammates may not be returning at all. They may still have children at home who need to be supervised during the day.

Successful businesses thrive on motivated workforces, so it is important leaders invest in rebuilding workplace morale. Acknowledge any employee concerns and dispiritedness, and treat announcements regarding the new operating environment with sensitivity.

Maintain regular communication

The COVID-19 situation has forced companies to step up their communication. Many have communicated with their staff more in the last couple of months than they traditionally do under normal conditions. Returning to the workplace is not the time to relax this. Progress that has been made on business initiatives while working remotely must continue seamlessly when back in the office. It is easy for a change in environment to cause a disruption of focus, but keeping lines of communication open helps overcome this.

Maintaining a regular frequency of communication also provides reassurance to employees who will naturally have questions about the future of the business and their roles. Two-way communications channels, such as employee surveys, should be introduced to capture workplace sentiment around how staff are feeling and what they need.

Return-to-work programmes are critical for businesses to develop now. Keeping all this in mind when developing your plan for transitioning back into office life will help ensure yours is a fruitful return, not a fragile one.

NB: Ian R Ferguson is a talent management and organisational development consultant, having completed graduate studies with regional and international universities. He has served organsations, both locally and globally, providing relevant solutions to their business growth and development issues. He may be contacted at tcconsultants@coralwave.com.