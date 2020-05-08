Man Charged With Shopbreaking And Stealing

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was charged with shopbreaking and stealing in the Freeport Magistrate's Court on Friday.

Steve Charles appeared before Deputy Chief Magistrate Debbye Ferguson in Court One, where he pleaded not guilty to both charges.

It is alleged that between March 24 and March 27, the accused broke into the Freedom Lounge at the International Bazaar and stole $3,095 worth of grocery items.

Charles was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until his trial on September 2.