Repatriations Suspended After Plane Passenger Tests Positive For Covid-19

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said in his address on Sunday that while there were no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in The Bahamas, one of the passengers who flew in on Friday to Grand Bahama had tested positive.
It was discovered after the flight had landed that there was a COVID-19 positive passenger on board.
There were three individuals on the plane with that passenger who have now been tested and are awaiting results.
An investigation is underway into how the COVID-19 positive passenger was allowed on the plane. Until that investigation is complete all repartriation is suspended.
The Prime Minister also revealed that over the emergency period, and not including the six American permanent residents who were on plane carrying test swabs, six other people were permitted to enter The Bahamas. Two of those were Bahamian citizens, one was a permanent resident and three were work permit holders who were technicians. All of those were screened and placed under self-quarantine.
Other key points from the press conference:
• 25,000 people have been laid off or have lost their income based on applications to NIB.
• The Prime Minister said that the unemployment rate is likely to exceed 30 percent.
• Web shops are not able restart business under the curb side pickup or home delivery rules.
• Discussions are continuing for churches to reopen, but churches are now open for individual prayer with safe physical distancing.
Comments
Honestman 3 hours, 28 minutes ago
And not an utterance of thanks for the contribution of Dr. Duane Sands! Poor show PM.
stillwaters 2 hours, 52 minutes ago
Totally agree
ThisIsOurs 2 hours, 7 minutes ago
OMG. You noticed that as well???? He praised the health team up and down, down to the garbage man, spoke about how the opposition need to act like big man and put aside differences and didnt even utter Dr Sands' name. I fear for our country because it's clear innovations and innovators we have will be stifled. All cronies welcome, suppress those seen as opposition. In 2040 What will the history books say abiut our first among equals leader?
Bonefishpete 3 hours, 19 minutes ago
Come August 1st when the cruise boats come back I'm sure they be a couple or two have the covid. Seriously can't stay closed forever. Simply I think it will have to be dealt with one way or the other. Florida I suspect will be covid positive most anywhere south of the mouse. Herd Immunity they call it.
TalRussell 3 hours, 10 minutes ago
What the Fuc&... if this much train wreckage is what happened within just three days after the First amongst equals ended speculation over who will be appointed to replace the no longer equal Dr. Duane as health minister - by appointing he Imperialist self...can you image the chaos awaiting week two as colony's health minister?
Comrade Obadiah has managed to have inflicted more damage to the creditability of the 35 House elected MP redshirts over the past 72 hours than have all the four PLP House MP's, and politically appointed senators since May 10, 2017. Just can't make this shi# up. Just, can't.
ThisIsOurs 2 hours, 6 minutes ago
What the Fuc&... if this much train wreckage is what happened within just three days after the First amongst equals ended speculation over who will be appointed to replace the no longer equal Dr. Duane as health minister - by appointing he Imperialist self...can you image the chaos awaiting week two as colony's health minister?" ROTFL
DDK 2 hours, 51 minutes ago
BTC has a handful of new "internet technicians" from South America. Don't know how, when or why they slipped in......
TalRussell 2 hours, 49 minutes ago
BUT didn't the ministry of health officials not just announce on this past Saturday that there are no new confirmed cases of COVID-19?
It seems like with each new passenger landing count the number skyrockets?
Yeah, within 48 hours - publish the full unedited passenger and cargo manifests for all planes landing anywhere in the colony over previous 30 days?
Comrade Obadiah, look at what you go stirred up?
ISpeakFacts 2 hours, 23 minutes ago
WELL SAID TalRussell, this country is FINISHED!!!
RealTalk 2 hours, 25 minutes ago
So there were 6 others that came into The Bahamas during the emergency order... Clearly the situation with Sands is more than what meets the eye.
The sad part is when I think about the opposition and ask myself; could they do any better? We all should know the answer to that LOL
God help us all
