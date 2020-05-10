Repatriations Suspended After Plane Passenger Tests Positive For Covid-19

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said in his address on Sunday that while there were no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in The Bahamas, one of the passengers who flew in on Friday to Grand Bahama had tested positive.

It was discovered after the flight had landed that there was a COVID-19 positive passenger on board.

There were three individuals on the plane with that passenger who have now been tested and are awaiting results.

An investigation is underway into how the COVID-19 positive passenger was allowed on the plane. Until that investigation is complete all repartriation is suspended.

The Prime Minister also revealed that over the emergency period, and not including the six American permanent residents who were on plane carrying test swabs, six other people were permitted to enter The Bahamas. Two of those were Bahamian citizens, one was a permanent resident and three were work permit holders who were technicians. All of those were screened and placed under self-quarantine.

Other key points from the press conference:

• 25,000 people have been laid off or have lost their income based on applications to NIB.

• The Prime Minister said that the unemployment rate is likely to exceed 30 percent.

• Web shops are not able restart business under the curb side pickup or home delivery rules.

• Discussions are continuing for churches to reopen, but churches are now open for individual prayer with safe physical distancing.