Mother's Day Spoilt By Bpl Outage

By FARRAH JOHNSON

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

AN issue at a Bahamas Power and Light substation forced the company to leave customers in eastern New Providence without power for hours on Mother’s Day.

A statement published on the company’s Facebook page yesterday morning advised the public the company was dealing with an issue at a substation in eastern New Providence which caused outages in a portion of Jubilee Gardens, Palm Breeze off Carmichael Road, Prince Charles, Stephens Close, Gleniston Gardens, Sandilands Village and Beloff Road East.

A few hours later, BPL released another statement advising the public the issue had since been rectified and all of the affected areas had been restored.

Still, this did not stop disgruntled customers from taking to social media to voice their complaints.

“Seriously BPL. It’s a lockdown weekend. It’s Sunday and it’s Mother’s Day,” one Facebook user complained.

“On Mother’s Day, BPL cut the current off. Boy, that is one lousy company,” another one added.

The Tribune reached out to the company for comment; however, all attempts were unsuccessful up to press time.

Last year the company advised consumers it would have to endure ‘one final year’ of outages in order for the firm to re-equip its power plants. What ensued was the worst summer of power cuts many people can remember. Unsurprisingly, many are waiting to see if BPL lives up to it promises for an interruption-free summer this year.