‘Resign - What For? It’S Time To Move On’

By LEANDRA ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
lrolle@tribunemedia.net
Tourism Minister Dionsio D’Aguilar said yesterday he doesn’t believe he should have resigned along with former Health Minister Dr Duane Sands because of his involvement in allowing six permanent residents entry in the country nearly two weeks ago.
Speaking ahead of a Cabinet meeting yesterday, he told reporters: “I honestly think enough has been said about this. I think it’s been ventilated. I think the prime minister has spoken to it and I think Dr Sands has spoken to it. I don’t think I did anything wrong and I’ve moved on. I think we should all do the same.”
His comments came a little over a week after Dr Sands offered his resignation to Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis for his actions related to the six residents who landed in the country with COVID-19 testing supplies and were allowed to quarantine at home before producing a negative COVID-19 test result.
Former Tourism Minister Obie Wilchcombe connected Dr Sands with donors who supplied 2,500 test swabs that cost $11,250, prompting an effort by the health minister to get the swabs here.
Dr Sands got approval from Mr D’Aguilar for an aircraft to deliver the supplies to the country. He then contacted Immigration Director Clarence Russell who arranged his requests for the passengers.
Mr D’Aguilar told Dr Sands officials had been insisting that people coming to the country provide a negative COVID-19 test to gain entry. The Freetown MP deferred to the health minister to make the call and Dr Sands allowed the passengers entry without testing them.
Addressing the topic during a national address last week, Dr Minnis said the protocol for allowing Bahamians and legal residents to enter the country was breached.
The controversial episode, however, is not the first time people have been allowed to disembark in the country since the government implemented a lockdown.
On Sunday, Dr Minnis announced that 12 people have been allowed in the country during the lockdown period. This does not include the government’s recent repatriation exercises of those Bahamians stuck abroad.
Among those allowed in are the six permanent residents who brought test kits and were allowed to self-isolate in their home.
Of the 12 people allowed in the country during the lockdown, two were Bahamian citizens, one was a permanent resident and three were work permit holders “being skilled technicians contracted to conduct specialised emergency work for utility services,” Dr Minnis said.
Dr Minnis has since taken on the temporary role of minister of health.
Comments
joeblow 2 hours, 2 minutes ago
Quite an arrogant posture to take from one who lacked the authority to breach an EO by the PM. Unfortunately our politicians lack the moral character to do the right thing without political pressure being applied and the PM is too politically weak within his own party to stir up more controversy, so I guess D'Aguilar ain't going nowhere!
sheeprunner12 51 minutes ago
You nitpickers ……… where were you when Christie was F$#@&King up the country from 2012-17?????? ………. Did you and your ilk called for his resignation??????
TalRussell 28 minutes ago
It's no longer a case of 'if' heads of officials will roll but only remains be seen as to which the mighty ones, and how many and how quickly?
Ma comrades, cleary your post's bombs are hitting their intended targets when the crown's once thought be untouchable Imperialists most substantive cabinet ministers, consciously live in fear of entering the Churchill Building.
All the fast being exposed Mercy flights COVID-19 cast of characters are only able to communicate a limited set of foolish responses before their excuses wear thinner and slimmer. Nod once for yeah, Twice for no?
