Wednesday Update: One Newly Confirmed Case Of Covid-19

As of Wednesday, May 13, 2020

The Ministry of Heath reported on Wednesday that there is one newly confirmed case of COVID-19 in The Bahamas.

This latest case is a 41-year-old man of New Providence who is in isolation at home.

The total number of confirmed cases now stands at 94 – with 42 still active. There has been 1,670 tests completed.

Comments

ThisIsOurs 3 minutes ago

considering they're not doing any statistical testing or any widespread testing at all...the 3 days no cases, 4 days no cases is...

Well I wouldn't say meaningless...it means something that noone feels that ill that they have the need to report to a clinic, thats a good thing. but it doesn't mean what they're implying the stat means...I.e. "no cases".

