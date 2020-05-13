Wednesday Update: One Newly Confirmed Case Of Covid-19

The Ministry of Heath reported on Wednesday that there is one newly confirmed case of COVID-19 in The Bahamas.
This latest case is a 41-year-old man of New Providence who is in isolation at home.
The total number of confirmed cases now stands at 94 – with 42 still active. There has been 1,670 tests completed.
ThisIsOurs 3 minutes ago
considering they're not doing any statistical testing or any widespread testing at all...the 3 days no cases, 4 days no cases is...
Well I wouldn't say meaningless...it means something that noone feels that ill that they have the need to report to a clinic, thats a good thing. but it doesn't mean what they're implying the stat means...I.e. "no cases".
