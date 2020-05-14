Minister Supports Thompson Elevation

By EARYEL BOWLEG

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

NATIONAL Security Minister Marvin Dames has defended the promotion of Debra Thompson, the lead investigator of bribery complaints against former Cabinet minister Shane Gibson.

Despite the criticism towards her rise in rank to Superintendent from Assistant Superintendent in the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF), Mr Dames told the media yesterday he still has confidence in her.

“The Commissioner makes a recommendation as to who he would wish to recommend. That’s his force,” he explained. “I would’ve gone on record to speak about the officer in question who would’ve worked under me while I served and I have the utmost, I repeat, the utmost confidence in her integrity and her ability.”

Last month, Supt Thompson was among 68 officers who received promotions. Her promotion received backlash as she admitted on the stand during Mr Gibson’s trial last year she was wrong for synchronising two witnesses’ claims against the defendant.

Mr Gibson was particularly unhappy about the promotion and wrote to the Police Service Commission expressing dismay over the situation.

In his letter, he noted: “What makes the decision to promote Debra Thompson more egregious is that she admitted that it is common practice for two witnesses to be brought together to synchronise their stories and accounts of matters in dispute. This leads one to believe that my case is not the first time she has been involved in this unethical. . .practice.

“I write to advise if Debra Thompson’s promotion is not rescinded within fourteen days of the date of this letter, I will institute proceedings before the Supreme Court for judicial review of the decision to promote Debra Thompson and seek an order of certiorari to quash this recommendation.”

The commission has referred the former minister’s criticism to the Police Complaints Unit. Mr Gibson has said he is willing to take the matter as far as the Privy Council.

Asked about the matter yesterday, Mr Dames said he did not want to get involved in what he called “side antics”.

“I mean people go to court all the time and matters are won or lost, alright. So who decides what may have resulted in someone winning a case or someone losing a case, right and so you know, I’m not going to as minister, you know, get in these side antics and political tricks, you know.

“If the Commissioner made a recommendation, he stands by that recommendation, and there is nothing to justify removing an officer or not promoting an officer then that’s a moot point as far as I’m concerned.”

Afterwards, he added: “I’m not going to speak to that anymore because now we’re going to ride this. I ain’t into that no more.”