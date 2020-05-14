Us Supply Chain Woe Hits Bahamas Retailers

By YOURI KEMP

Tribune Business Reporter

ykemp@tribunemedia.net

Supply shortages due to COVID-19’s impact on the US are hitting Bahamian hardware and building materials stores, several operators confirmed yesterday.

Flora Davis, general manager of Davis Plumbing and Hardware, told Tribune Business: “Business is going OK. It was much better than last year, because it’s only certain places open. But when we had the shutdown it was a little hectic. Nobody was making any money and we had to lay-off. But the two days that the Prime Minister gave us [to open] was okay, and now with the week where we can do curb side it is going well.

“But because a lot of our suppliers in the US aren’t open, what’s happening is we won’t be able to get the supplies in that we need and which we’re running out of. We sell plywood, sheet rock, joint compound and roofing supplies, but right now our suppliers aren’t able to sell us any more stuff.”

Acknowledging that her business is at risk of running out of stock, Ms Davis added: “That’s a big problem. What’s keeping us going is the rock and sand and cement supplies right now.

“The only thing else is just the fact that they need to open up a little more for other persons, even the small businesses who do hair and nails. They need to open them up as well even if they only give them the two days or so.”

Joe Stuart, Eagle Electric’s general manager, said: “We have been open a little while now. The beginning part of the year was good as a result of the storm [Hurricane Dorian]. Unfortunately we had to make money on the headache of other people, but it has been good.

“Revenue is down slightly from last year. As a people we will make it work, it is just a bit more challenging than we are used to, but if we have to make it work we will.”

Mr Stuart said Eagle Electric has made several changes to comply with COVID-19 health protocols, and added: “At the moment we have a cleaning staff that is on every day while we are open that does the cleaning and wiping down as customers come in.

“Every five to ten minutes they wipe down the counters. So we already made most of the changes, but it is just the small changes that makes the experience more comfortable for the customers.”

Confirming that he, too, was suffering supply chain disruption in the US, Mr Stuart said: “We have shortages because some of the stores in the US are not fully open yet or are short staffed, so some of the materials and items we are having challenges trying to accommodate.”