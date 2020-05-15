Construction In 'Full Force' For Goldwynn Residences

By YOURI KEMP

Tribune Business Reporter

ykemp@tribunemedia.net

Construction was yesterday said to have resumed in “full force” at the multi-million dollar GoldWynn Residences project at Goodman’s Bay with more than 125 people back to work.

The developer, the Wynn Group, in an e-mailed response to Tribune Business, said: “The Wynn Group is delighted to announce that GoldWynn has now resumed construction of its luxury beachfront 160-unit boutique condo-hotel and exclusive residences on Cable Beach. This follows a six-week hiatus mandated by the recent COVID19 Emergency Orders.”

Randy Hart, the Wynn Group’s vice president, said: “As the pandemic recedes, we foresee The Bahamas rebounding better and stronger, and the hospitality industry experiencing a resurgence as suppressed global demand is released. With GoldWynn scheduled to open in the spring of 2022, any shadow cast over the industry by the epidemic is expected to have faded, and our opening will coincide with a period of concentrated demand.

“Moreover, GoldWynn will be particularly well-positioned to benefit from this impending renaissance as the industry trends towards smaller and more exclusive boutique hotel properties. Ever mindful of evolving customer expectations, we are already taking steps to adapt our hospitality model to better align with the emphasis on hygiene, online platforms and reduced customer interactions.”

Matthew Marco, GoldWynn’s executive director of sales, said: “As continued uncertainty and instability pervades the globe, I believe The Bahamas’ stature as a safe haven destination for the world’s affluent only stands to be accentuated. The desire for refuge from the world’s congested and turbulent metropoles will be a harbinger of formidable demand in secondary home ownership market and permanent residency applications within our shores.”

Reassuring it will provide “unwavering support” for The Bahamas, the Wynn Group said it will encourage the government to “capitalise” on the country’s unique strengths as a “sanctuary for the affluent” by implementing “welcoming policies” that will encourage residency and foreign home ownership as a “key driver” for the country’s prosperity.