Updates: South Beach Covid-19 Urgent Care And Referral Centre, Flamingo Gardens Clinic

THE SOUTH BEACH COVID-19 URGENT CARE AND REFERRAL CENTRE

The Ministry of Health wishes to remind the general public that the South Beach COVID-19 Urgent Care and Referral Centre is open and only accessible to COVID-19 related cases.

Members of the public are encouraged to utilise any of the remaining three polyclinics of their choice namely:

• Flamingo Gardens Clinic;

• Fleming Street Clinic; and

• Elizabeth Estates Clinic.

Persons who are experiencing symptoms related to COVID-19 are strongly encouraged to utilise the South Beach COVID-19 Urgent Care and Referral Centre only at the earliest opportunity to receive the necessary medical care.

THE FLAMINGO GARDENS CLINIC HOURS OF OPERATION DURING THE THE MANDATORY LOCKDOWN

The Ministry of Health wishes to advise the public that the Flamingo Gardens Clinic will remain open on Saturday, 16th May, 2020, between the hours of 9:00a.m. – 5:00p.m. during the mandatory lockdown.

The general public is encouraged to utilise the Princess Margaret Hospital for emergencies only.