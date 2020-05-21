Joint Partnership Provides Aid Relief Across Grand Bahama

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

DURING these challenging and difficult times, 200 families on Grand Bahama received much needed relief aid last week through a joint partnership effort.

The Grand Bahama Disaster Relief Foundation (GBDRF), the charitable arm of the Grand Bahama Port Authority, Limited (GBPA), along with Urban Renewal Grand Bahama, and Sigma Gamma Rho packaged and delivered food to families in various communities on the island, last Wednesday.

Rupert Hayward, director of GBDRF, said the foundation was established to provide for post-hurricane relief efforts. He noted that the need to assist those still recovering in storm-stricken communities is greater now.

“Families in many storm-stricken communities continue to recover from Hurricane Dorian’s massive impacts,” he said. “The current global COVID-19 pandemic is challenging these families once again, and the need for food is now greater than ever.”

Mr Hayward said they are pleased to partner with Urban Renewal and Sigma Gamma Rho to lend much needed support here on the island.

The GBDRF sourced and provided the food, which was sorted and packed by Sigma Gamma Rho, and then put in the hands of Urban Renewal for distribution to communities in need across the island.

Afrika Karamo-Miller, President of Sigma Gamma Rho, said they were pleased to be of some assistance, especially when it is contributing to the health and well-being of families.

“The residents of Grand Bahama have shown such resilience and strength, and we are glad for the opportunity to partner with GBDRF and Urban Renewal to do our part to support families,” she said.

Senator Jasmine Darius, Deputy Director at Urban Renewal, said they are committed to Grand Bahama’s communities from West End to East End.

Mrs Darius said: “We delivered 200 boxes of healthy food to communities to help feed families still struggling to recover and rebuild following Dorian. We’re happy to be a part of this effort,” she said.

Karla McIntosh, General Counsel at the GBPA and Director of GBDRF, said they also arranged for donation of food boxes and hygiene kits to several organization, including the AIDS Foundation, the Council for the Disabled, and to Seniors Homes in Freeport – Burrows Home for the Aged, Mervie Knowles Home Away from Home, and Raybertha’s Home.

“As the saying goes, it takes a community,” she said. “This is definitely a community effort involving GBDRF, it’s generous donors and compassionate civil organizations, and it warms our hearts to know that many families on Grand Bahama will benefit from the initiative,” she said.