Sunday Update: No New Cases Of Covid-19

The Ministry of Health reported on Sunday that there are no new confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The total number of cases remains at 100 – with 46 of those recovered – after three cases were added on Saturday.
There have been 1,972 tests.
Comments
ISpeakFacts 5 hours, 13 minutes ago
Actual headline - SUNDAY UPDATE: ONLY 17 TESTS COMPLETED IN THE LAST 24 HOURS
We haven't even tested 2,000 people yet and its been over 3 months, yet this buffoon Minnis wants to open the country back up July 1st.... LMAO GET REAL!!!
ThisIsOurs 5 hours, 3 minutes ago
it's been 60 seconds and no new cases reported.
