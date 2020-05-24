0

Sunday Update: No New Cases Of Covid-19

As of Sunday, May 24, 2020

The Ministry of Health reported on Sunday that there are no new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The total number of cases remains at 100 – with 46 of those recovered – after three cases were added on Saturday.

There have been 1,972 tests.

ISpeakFacts 5 hours, 13 minutes ago

Actual headline - SUNDAY UPDATE: ONLY 17 TESTS COMPLETED IN THE LAST 24 HOURS

We haven't even tested 2,000 people yet and its been over 3 months, yet this buffoon Minnis wants to open the country back up July 1st.... LMAO GET REAL!!!

ThisIsOurs 5 hours, 3 minutes ago

it's been 60 seconds and no new cases reported.

