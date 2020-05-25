Athletes Named On Academic All-Summit League Teams

By BRENT STUBBS

Senior Sports Reporter

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

Bahamian quarter-miler Bradley Dormeus, high hurdler Sasha Wells and sprinter Kayvon Stubbs were among six Oral Roberts University athletes named on the 2020 Outdoor Track and Field Academic All-Summit League Teams.

The league made the announcement on Thursday as Oral Roberts set a programme record for most honourees with Dormeus, Wells and Stubbs were joined by team-mates Bryce Choate, Matthew Robbins and Makayla Ayres.

To be eligible for the Academic All-League team, a student-athlete must have a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.30 (on a 4.0 scale), completed at least one full academic year at the current institution.

Nominations are brought forth by sports information directors from the league’s eight institutions that carry track and field, and voting is conducted by both the SIDs and facility athletic representatives (FARs).

Each team is made up of the 15 student-athletes receiving the most votes with all ties standing.

Dormeus, Wells nor Stubbs got a chance to display their skills on the track this year as the NCAA shut down the outdoor season in March due to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dormeus, a graduate of CR Walker Secondary High, recently completed his sophomore season as one of the top sprinters in The Summit League as a six-time league champion in just two years.

In the classroom, he has posted a 3.32 GPA while majoring in international business with a Spanish minor.

Dormeus scored 10 points at the 2020 Summit League Indoor Championships after scoring 18.5 points in 2019, thanks to a league record in the 400 metre dash, and posted 11 points at the 2019 Summit League Outdoor Championships.

Dormeus had a pretty good 2019 campaign where he earned All-Summit League outdoor title as a member of Oral Roberts’ 4 x 400m relay team and was runner-up in the 400m.

Indoors, he doubled as champion in the 400m and on the Golden Eagles’ 4 x 400m relay team, while placing third in the 200m.

He has also made it to the NCAA Outdoor West Preliminaries Qualifier where he placed 38th in the 400m in 47.73 and on their Golden Eagles’ 4 x 400m relay team that was 21st in 3:11.49.

Dormeus has posted a lifetime achievement of 21.43 seconds in the 200m, 46.65 in the 400m and 1:12.86 in the 600m,

Wells, who was home-schooled before she enroled at Oral Roberts, now has been named to the academic team in every season eligible in her ORU career, earning the honour twice for indoor and twice during the outdoor season, along with the league honour roll three times.

A perfect 4.00 GPA as a History major, Wells was recognised as the Most Outstanding Championship Performer at this year’s indoor meet and Track Championship MVP at both the league’s 2019 indoor and outdoor meets.

The daughter of Oral Roberts’ alumni and former sprinter Renward Wells (now the Minister of Transport and Local Government), was chosen as The Summit League Women’s Indoor Track and Field Athlete of the Year in 2019 and 2020 and is a 13-time All-Summit League honouree.

Wells, whose older brother Sethren Wells graduates this year as a hurdler, currently holds the school’s records in the indoor 60m hurdles at 8.30 and the 100m hurdles outdoors at 13.39.

Among her other career honours are All-Summit League outdoor champion in the 100m, 100m hurdles and 4 x 100m relay as well as the 200m runner-up. Indoors, she was the All-Summit League 60m and 60m hurdles champion and 200m third place finisher.

And she capped off the year by ending up 19th in the NCAA Outdoor West Preliminaries Qualifier in the 100m hurdles. That came off her freshman year in 2018 when she didn’t finish her race in the 100m hurdles in the same meet.

Also two years ago, Wells was runner-up in the 60m hurdles at the All-Summit indoor and ended up in third place in the All-Summit League outdoor 100m hurdles.

Stubbs, another former home schooled student, is honoured with the academic award for the third time in her career, earning a 3.80 GPA while majoring in cinema television digital media. A 10-time All-Summit League selection, including four times last outdoor season, she has been named to the league honour roll all three years.

Stubbs claimed the league title in the 200 metre dash for the second consecutive championship during the indoor season and won the 200 metre dash, 4 x 100 relay and 4 x 400 relay at last year’s outdoor meet.

She was a three-time All-Summit League outdoor champion in the 200m and as a member on both the 4 x 100 and 4 x 400m relay teams, while earning runner-up honor in the 100m.

During the All-Summit League indoor, Stubbs won the 200m and competed on the Golden Eagles’ 4 x 400m relay team.

In 2018, she was the runner-up in the 200m indoors at the All-Summit League championships.

She has produced lifetime best times of 7.70 in the 60m indoors and 11.85 in the century and 23.62 in the half-lap race outdoors.

Dormeus, Wells and Stubbs were all former representatives of the Bahamas at the CARIFTA Games, the top regional track and field event.