Dry Cleaner: Covid-19 Costs Will Be 'Struggle'

By YOURI KEMP

Tribune Business Reporter

ykemp@tribunemedia.net

A Bahamian dry cleaning company estimates that COVID-19 health and safety precautions will impose additional monthly operating costs of between $1,000 to $1,500 as it hailed the sector’s re-opening.

Lana Lee-Brogdon, New Oriental Cleaners’ chief executive, told Tribune Business it was “wonderful news” for both her company and the wider industry that the government has allowed them to re-open for five days per week, Monday through Friday, from 9am to 5pm.

“We look forward to reconnecting with our many loyal customers in person,” she said. “Although we have been calling them since the pandemic restrictions began, just to check in on them and let them know we miss them, we are excited to actually see them back in our stores.”

Ms Lee-Brogdon said New Oriental staff will wear masks made in-house by their company’s seamstress, and which have three layers. She added that these masks are also on sale to the public, and available in elastic or tieback. Workers will also maintain social distancing between themselves; wash/disinfect hands regularly; and wear gloves when checking in and sorting dirty items.

“We also have guidelines for frequent cleaning of all offices, work stations and common areas. It has been a challenge to keep hand sanitiser and disinfectant in stock, as many local and overseas vendors have limited supplies or are out of stock,” Ms Lee-Brogdon said.

“We are also in the process of acquiring a commercial sanitiser to add to our wash loads that are effective against viruses. The CDC (Centre for Disease Control and Prevention) has stated that regular laundering alone will kill most viruses. However, we are taking these additional precautions to assure our customers despite the additional costs.”