Restrictions Eased As Nation Moves Into Phase 3 Of Reopening

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis announced in the House of Assembly this morning that the Bahamas is moving into Phase 3 of the country’s reopening.
While warning that we must continue to follow the advice and recommendation of health professionals, the Prime Minister announced changes to the current restrictions, including:
• The weekday 24-hour curfew will be lifted on Tuesday 2 June for all islands. The new curfew is now 9pm to 5am Monday to Friday. Weekend lockdowns remain in effect.
• During Whit Monday and the Labour Day holidays the lockdown will remain in effect but grocery stores may open 6am – 7pm, and food takeaways and drive-thrus, as well as restaurants with curbside and delivery services may open from 6am-7:30pm.
• Public parks and beaches will open on all islands except for Bimini, Eleuthera, Exuma, Grand Bahama, Harbour Island, New Providence and Paradise Island and San Salvador, effective 2 June.
• Worship services are now allowed in sanctuary for New Providence, Grand Bahama and Bimini, effective 6 June, 7am - 1pm – following health and safety protocols.
• Effective Tuesday, 2 June, commencement and graduation ceremonies, funerals and weddings, in groups of no more than 30, may take place with the approval of the competent authority.
• All islands of may resume normal commercial operations, except for New Providence, Grand Bahama and Bimini, effective 2 June.
• For all non-essential storefront business, in-store operations are permitted on New Providence, Grand Bahama and Bimini, Monday to Friday 9am – 5pm, effective 2 June.
• Gaming House operators may operate with physical distancing and sanitisation protocols, from 9am-5pm Monday to Friday, effective 2 June.
• Law firms, Justices of the Peace, and real estate agencies may now extend their operating hours to 5pm. Financial services, inclusive of accounting services, may operate with physical distancing and sanitisation protocols between the hours of 9am to 5pm.
More like this story
- PM’s address: No new COVID-19 cases for fourth consecutive day
- Church services allowed with restrictions, extension of business hours
- PM announces phase IB in reopening economy, six people allowed to disembark test kits plane
- A COMIC'S VIEW: Politics is a trail of M&Ms
- OPENING UP: PM sets target date of July 1 to reopen borders
Comments
DWW 1 hour, 5 minutes ago
vote of no confidence yet? no? too early?
DWW 1 hour, 4 minutes ago
At what point do we all say "enough of this BS?"
themessenger 1 hour, 4 minutes ago
"During Whit Monday and the Labour Day holidays the lockdown will remain in effect but grocery stores may open 6am – 7pm, and food takeaways and drive-thrus, restaurant curbside and delivery may open from 6am-7:30pm."
Did I miss something here, how are people going to patronize these establishments over these holidays if the lockdown remains in effect???
I need some new drugs.............SMT.
heath 57 minutes ago
It seems that this fool of a PM, doesn't understand basic human nature. We all want this nonsense weekend lockdown to end, but since we can only go to the supermarket, most of us will do so, even if it is to buy one item. the man is either a complete idiot or a complete idiot.
ohdrap4 38 minutes ago
This is what happens to people who missed the venn diagram lesson in 8th grade. They never learn logic.
thps 37 minutes ago
Actually many people eat Wendys and stuff on holidays.
If you ever went to or drove past Xtra Valu on a holiday you'd see people there a well.
But whats the issue if they didn't anyway. its a good thing I think, At least with this aspect.
stillwaters 15 minutes ago
Go read the Nassau Guardian....they explained it better.
DWW 47 minutes ago
So you can't leave your house without permission from "the authority" but church can open and stores can open and you can go to the beach and the parks (except for the islands that actually have parks). So basically the entire country, every man woman and child is now a criminal. Brilliant legal minds here. simply brilliant. Such contradictory Effin BS. I think someone should have a strong drink so they can start to think straight.
stillwaters 27 minutes ago
I don't get why all the griping. He basically opened everything again, but isn't that what people wanted, isn't that enough?
Honestman 24 minutes ago
The Government is in a difficult position here. One small mis-step could have devastating consequences in allowing the virus to spread. We are told that the country only has around 40 available beds in ICU. This seems wholly inadequate given the potential for this virus to spread. Given these circumstances, the PM has to tread very carefully. I agree with the lock down over the two holiday weekends for if everything was to open up for these holidays then social distancing would go out the window. However, I don't agree with opening up the churches for public services even with protocols in place. This is a risk government doesn't need to take at this time. Overall, government is doing a good job in suppressing the virus and the public, in general, deserves huge credit for its level of compliance. However, our success in keeping this invisible foe at bay causes another problem in that it is likely that few of us have built up any immunity to the virus. Government is going to have to invest heavily in testing kits so that we can begin a strategy of reintroducing tourists to our islands whilst closely monitoring any increase in infection rates. We all want something close to our previous way of life to return as soon as possible but the transition is fraught with danger and we need to cut government some slack. This is by far the biggest challenge any Bahamian government has faced since independence.
stillwaters 18 minutes ago
The scary part for me is the amount of morbidly obese people....... with many chronic illnesses that just don't see , or just don't want to see the danger ahead........... for them in particular.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID