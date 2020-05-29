Road Works At Milo Butler Highway, Tonique Williams Darling Highway Junction

THE junction at the Milo Butler Highway and Tonique Williams Darling Highway will be closed from Saturday, May 30, to Sunday, May 31, from 7am to 7pm for road works.

Bahamix will close the roads for the scheduled milling and paving works at the roundabout. Only emergency traffic will be accommodated.

The works will incorporate two approaches and the circular section of the road, but there will be full road closures implemented for all arteries leading to the roundabout for the duration of the work.

All west bound traffic on Tonique Williams Highway will be detoured on to Bahamas Games Boulevard as far as the Sport Centre Road, then on to Milo Butler north to the Six Legged roundabout and finally on to John F Kennedy Drive in order to connect to Tonique Williams Darling Highway.

All traffic heading north on Milo Butler Highway will be detoured on to Fire Trail Road, directed to Gladstone Road and on to John F. Kennedy Drive, then directed to the Six Legged Round About.

All traffic heading south on Milo Butler Highway will be detoured at the Six Legged Round About on to John F. Kennedy Drive and on to Gladstone Road and then on to Fire Trail Road.

All east bound traffic from Tonique Williams Darling Highway will be detoured to the Six Legged Round About, then directed to Milo Butler North and on to Sports Centre Road, and finally on to Bahamas Games Blvd in order to connect with Tonique Williams Darling Highway.

Motorists are asked to be aware of and acknowledge the posted traffic paving signs in the area. If drivers have any queries or concerns, they should call telephone numbers (242) 361-3886 or (242) 341-3886.

The Ministry of Public Works/Bahamix apologizes for any inconvenience caused.