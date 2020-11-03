Claims That Btvi Intimidating Workers Over Union

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE Union of Tertiary Educators of The Bahamas has accused the Bahamas Technical & Vocational Institute’s administration of using intimidating tactics to discourage workers from becoming members of the union.

UTEB President Daniel Thompson made the claims against the institution in a press statement yesterday as he blasted BTVI officials for engaging in “union-busting tactics” amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the statement, the union president accused the administration of using one of its employees as a tool to discourage workers from joining the union.

Mr Thompson claimed there had been attempts made by the employee to coerce UTEB members “to discontinue their efforts towards unionisation”.

“The institute has hired a surrogate whose role appears to be the spear heading of the intimidation of the BTVI faculty,” he claimed. “The surrogate... is being used by BTVI to discourage faculty from being unionised.”

Mr Thompson then pointed to a recent mandatory training exercise organised by the institution, where he claimed the employee in question had tried to push forward with BTVI’s agenda.

“The purpose of the training was promoted to be customer service training but instead was used by the (the person) to coerce UTEB members to discontinue their efforts towards unionisation,” he said.

He claimed that during the meeting, the BTVI representative referenced a former employment history in the hospitality industry and a non-appreciation for the labour movement.

“When we juxtapose this behaviour to the stand that our national hero... Randol Fawkes took when fighting for many rights and privileges we enjoy in the modern Bahamas, such union busting tactics are unacceptable.”

He added: “UTEB is surprised that BTVI President, Dr Robertson who comes from Canada where strong labour trade unionism existed long before the Bahamas labour renaissance or that the chair of BTVI board Kevin Basden, former Bahamas Electrical Utility Managerial Union executive, would engage in or condone such union busting tactics.”

Yesterday, Mr Thompson also called on Labour Minister Dion Foulkes to address workers’ concerns and “denounce such behaviour” as BTVI workers await his decision concerning their union applications.

“In Spring 2020, faculty from the Bahamas Technical Vocational Institute applied to the minister of labour for determination of recognition of UTEB as their bargaining agent. We are still waiting for a response from the minister,” he continued.

“The timeline has been impacted by Emergency Powers (COVID-19 Pandemic) Orders. We look forward to the conclusion of this matter so that UTEB can provide protection and guidance to its members who are currently working under unacceptable terms and conditions of employment.”

When contacted by The Tribune yesterday for comment, BTVI president Dr Robert Robertson said: “I understand there is a union application pending. Hence, I cannot comment on that process. There is no validity though to the points in your email.”