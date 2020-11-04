Motorbike Rider Dies In Traffic Accident

By TANYA SMITH-CARTWRIGHT

tsmith-cartwrighttribunemedia.net

A MALE motorcycle rider in his early 50s died in a traffic accident that occurred around 1pm yesterday.

In a video circulated on social media, the man’s lime green motorbike was seen in a mangled mess. The video also showed the rider lifeless in the street.

“The accident occurred at the intersection of Soldier Road and Isles Way,” said ASP Audley Peters, Royal Bahamas Police Force press liaison officer.

“A silver 2007 BMW was travelling east along Soldier Road and attempted to turn south onto Isles Way. A green motorcycle was travelling west along Soldier Road and collided with the BMW.

“The rider sustained serious injuries and EMS was called and on examination of the rider, he was pronounced lifeless on the scene,” ASP Peters continued. “The Royal Bahamas Police Force and the Road Traffic Department (are) conducting an investigation into this matter. We are appealing to members of the public who have information to assist us.”

The driver of the 2007 BMW was a woman.

It is unclear if she received any injuries.