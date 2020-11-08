24-Hour Weekend Lockdowns To End For New Providence And Abaco

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis announced on Sunday afternoon that the 24-hour weekend curfew for New Providence and Abaco will be lifted – effective Monday.

The new weekend curfew hours will be from 6pm to 5am.

In addition, new weekday curfew hours of 9pm to 5am will begin from Monday – these hours will also apply to Grand Bahama on weekdays and weekends.

Dr Minnis said the nation has seen a fall in the number of new COVID-19 cases, including a decrease in new cases by 50 percent between October 10 and November 5 and an eight percent decrease in the last seven days. There has also been a 68 percent decrease in hospitalisations from mid-October until now.

Other new measures announced:

• On Saturdays, food stores may open to the public.

• On Sundays, food stores may carry out restocking.

• Outdoor dining may resume at restaurants and at fish frys, Monday to Saturday. On Sunday, only drive-thru and take away services will be permitted.

• At hotels, indoor dining may also resume.

• Beaches and parks will now be open on Saturdays and Sundays from 5am to 6pm. Groups are limited to five people and beaches and parks will be closely monitored by the COVID19 Enforcement Unit.

• Effective tomorrow, a 24-hour weekend curfew will be implemented on Eleuthera (excluding Spanish Wells and Harbour Island), starting 6pm on Fridays and ending 5am on Mondays. During the 24-hour weekend curfew, businesses will not be permitted to operate, including grocery stores, restaurants and pharmacies. During the week, from Monday to Friday, a daily curfew will be in effect from 6pm to 5am. Commercial activity will continue during non-curfew hours. All bars and restaurants connected to bars are to be closed. Residents should not operate bars from their residences. All private and public social gatherings are prohibited. Indoor church services are not permitted. In-person classroom instruction of students is also prohibited. Both may occur by virtual means only. Funerals are to be a maximum of 10 people at the graveside excluding the officiant and caretakers. Weddings are to be a maximum of 10 people excluding the officiant. Receptions and repasts are prohibited.